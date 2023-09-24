Sukuna vs. Gojo truly ended a long time ago (and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 reveals exactly when)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 marked the highly anticipated conclusion of the climactic battle between Sukuna and Gojo. In a pivotal moment, Sukuna emerges victorious by employing a new cursed technique that targets the very essence of space itself.
What adds to the intrigue is that earlier in Chapter 234, a significant event occurred when the powerful curse Mahoraga severed Gojo's arm, laying the foundation for his eventual defeat. This article explores the carefully crafted foreshadowing and strategic choices that led to Sukuna's triumph, providing fans with a deeper understanding of this epic showdown in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga; readers be advised.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236: Sukuna vs. Gojo two chapters before the showdown
Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen have eagerly awaited the epic showdown between Sukuna and Gojo. The pivotal moment in this intense battle was cleverly hinted at in Chapter 234, and the subsequent events revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 unveiled the exact point when Sukuna's triumph over Gojo became certain.
In Chapter 234, a powerful curse named Mahoraga made a strategic move to shape the final face-off between Sukuna and Gojo. In this chapter, Mahoraga successfully sliced off Gojo's arm with one of its attacks. While this may seem like a minor event, it lays the groundwork for a major turning point in the upcoming battle.
Sukuna, known for his tactical genius, saw the opportunity in Mahoraga's adaptive abilities. He conceived a unique cursed technique that deviated from his usual approach of targeting physical entities and instead focused on manipulating space. This innovative technique would ultimately become his ultimate weapon against Gojo's seemingly impenetrable Infinity Technique.
Sukuna devised a strategic plan to counter Gojo's powerful Infinity Technique by utilizing Mahoraga's ability to adapt to different situations. This complex plan was developed in response to the events in Chapter 234.
In Chapter 236, we gain a greater understanding of Mahoraga's abilities. It is revealed that Mahoraga can analyze and adapt to various attacks or phenomena it encounters.
Importantly, as Mahoraga was exposed to a specific phenomenon or attack, the adaptation process accelerated. Even more remarkable is that Mahoraga's adaptation didn't stop at finding one solution; it continued to analyze incoming attacks and further adapt accordingly.
At first, Mahoraga could counter Gojo's Infinity Technique by manipulating its cursed energy, which frustrated Sukuna as he tried to replicate this ability. However, a major transformation occurred in Chapter 235 when Sukuna instructed Mahoraga to showcase its powers fully. In response, Mahoraga unleashed attacks that resembled Sukuna's techniques, specifically targeting space with its slashes.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 delivered the death of Satoru Gojo, with fans freaking over the revelation, especially after Gege Akutami mocked Gojo's death by sharing illustrations of Gojo along with Yuta and Yuji. Many fans have also expressed that Sukuna's cursed energy after the Gojo's onslaught in chapter 235 is terrible writing. While many fans still hold out hope that Gojo will recover since his head is still attached to his body.
Final Thoughts
Chapter 234 of Jujutsu Kaisen subtly hinted at the critical turning point in the highly anticipated battle between Sukuna and Gojo. However, it was not until Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 that the exact moment when Sukuna secured his victory over Gojo was revealed.
In Chapter 234, a pivotal moment occurred when Mahoraga strategically severed Gojo's arm with a powerful attack. This seemingly minor event held immense importance as it foreshadowed Sukuna's ultimate assault on space in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, leading to Gojo's downfall.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.