Sumire not standing up for Kawaki in the latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter makes more sense than fans realize

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex's latest chapter sparked intense discussions among fans, particularly regarding Sumire not speaking up to defend Kawaki. At first glance, this choice might be surprising to many, but a closer look reveals doing so aligns perfectly with her character and the series’ overarching themes.

Sumire has often portrayed herself as thoughtful and cautious, one who is torn between personal sentiments and a sense of duty. Her relationship with Kawaki, though odd, seems to be rooted in mutual understanding. However, it does not overshadow her commitment to doing what she feels is right.

With the story rapidly approaching a boiling point in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, characters increasingly face morally ambiguous situations, which compels them to choose between loyalty and greater responsibility. One such character is Sumire, whose recent actions have received mixed responses from the fandom.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Sumire not standing up for Kawaki might be the right decision

Sumire Kakei (Image via Viz Media)

Diving straight in, Kawaki has finally realized just how far behind Boruto he really is in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Initially, he refused to acknowledge this fact and relied heavily on his Karma to back him up in battle. But now, thanks to Boruto's training under Sasuke Uchiha and later Kashin Koji, the blonde has shot forward by leaps and bounds, as compared to Kawaki.

Hence, this compelled the dark-haired boy to approach Amado. He desired to have his limiters removed so that he could unleash his full power. Likely, this would bring him close to Boruto's power level and hopefully help him battle threats like the Shinju. This also touts a new form of sorts for Kawaki, given that he would now have access to the full extent of his abilities.

But this is also where Sumire comes in. While Kawaki was being shut down, which is likely needed for his reawakening, Sumire kept quiet. Many feel that she should have intervened and stood up for Kawaki, given that he was also human after all and simply shutting him down was nothing but terrible. But there is good reason as to why Sumire did not say anything.

Kawaki (Image via Pierrot)

Her silence was in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was a deliberate and meaningful choice. It reflected her complex character and the circumstances surrounding the narrative. Sumire's choosing to stay quiet is due to her cautious nature and her ability to set aside personal feelings for the bigger picture. Although sharing mutual understanding with Kawaki, Sumire’s actions depict her unselfish nature.

It indicates that the well-being of the larger group and their mission above individual loyalty. Elsewhere, Kawaki’s frustration with his limiters and his plea to Amado to remove them is a testament to his desperation to catch up to the ever-evolving Boruto Uzumaki. This might be understandable, but it is also risky, given that unleashing his full power could lead to unintended consequences.

This would include a likely loss of control, as Kawaki might develop a superiority complex and try to fly solo, possibly facing the Shinju. Sumire remaining silent might mirror her recognizing this risk and realizing that supporting Kawaki might jeopardize their collective safety. Moreover, her actions are in alignment with her strategic thinking and her understanding of Kawaki’s desire for growth.

At times, the most meaningful support can come from allowing an individual to face their struggles and learn from them. Kawaki being shut down may be an important step in his reawakening and eventual development. By staying out of it, Sumire is likely endorsing this tough, fully aware that it will end up making Kawaki stronger and more self-aware

Final thoughts

Sumire Kakei (Image via Pierrot)

In conclusion, Sumire's silence in the latest Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter speaks of her thoughtful and strategic nature. Ruling out impulsive action or allowing personal sentiments to cloud her judgment, she valued the broader mission and Kawaki’s individual growth more. Her decision shows an understanding of the challenges yet to come and the need for Kawaki to take responsibility.

By stepping back, Sumire enables Kawaki to confront his limitations and take the reins for his evolution. Her actions highlight the moral complexity that defines the series, showcasing how important it is to balance personal emotions and the greater good. After all, Sumire was still Amado's assistant, so even if she wanted to step in, she wouldn't be able to.

But not to be mistaken, Sumire’s restraint doesn't indicate indifference but a depiction of her belief in Kawaki’s potential to grow through adversity. It deepens her character and reinforces the narrative’s take on loyalty, responsibility, and personal growth.

