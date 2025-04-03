Summer Pockets episode 1 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Summer Pockets episode 1 is set to be released on April 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like TV Tokyo and BS11 and will also be available to stream on local streaming sites like U-NEXT and ABEMA. The episode on Crunchyroll will be available for international fans with English subtitles.

Ad

Animated by the animation studio feel (Kiss x Sis and the upcoming Vampire-chan Can't Such Properly), the anime is the adaptation of the same visual novel company as the big names like Clannad and Air. Like the visual novel, the anime adaptation might catch the same feeling as its predecessors while maintaining its originality.

Fortunately, the first episode's preview images have already been released. Moreover, the series' already-released promotional videos might also give a brief overview of what to expect.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article expresses the writer's opinion.

Summer Pockets episode 1 (SumPock episode 1) release date and time for all regions

Hairi Takahara as seen in the anime trailers (Image via feel)

According to the local time zone, Summer Pockets episode 1 will be released in Japan on April 7, 2025, at 11:30 PM. On the other hand, the release dates and times will vary in other geographical regions according to each timezone.

Ad

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 7, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Monday April 7, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 7, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 7, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 7, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Monday April 7, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday April 7, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday April 8, 2025 12 am

Ad

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 1: Where to watch?

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 1 will air on numerous Japanese TV channels on different dates. The earliest, on April 7, 2025, airing will be on TV Tokyo and BS11, followed by MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on April 8, on AT-X on April 10, and TV Setouchi on April 11, 2025. The episode will also be screened on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store on April 8.

International anime fans can enjoy Summer Pockets episode 1, with subtitles, on Crunchyroll. The episode will be aired 2-2:30 hours after its airing in Japan. The episode will also be available to stream on other local streaming sites with subtitles according to the region of the streaming site.

Ad

Summer Pockets: Everything you need to know

A still from the anime's promotional video (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets is a slice-of-life anime series based on a visual novel series developed by Key (the same developers as famous visual novels like Clannad, Air, and Kanon). The only difference between this anime and its predecessors was the position of Jun Maeda, who was restricted from writing the scenarios for it due to Summer Pocket's resemblance to the writer's previous works.

Ad

The anime takes place on a rural island named Torishiro Island, where the male protagonist, Hairi Takahara, arrives. He is forced to visit the island to take care of the belongings left behind by his late grandmother. Once he enters the island, he is attracted by its unique aesthetic. Moreover, he also meets four interesting girls here, each with a unique personality.

Hairi Takahara as seen in the anime trailers (Image via feel)

As the source of the anime is a visual novel, the anime will take one route and get a protagonist in a relationship with one of the four girls (usual in every visual novel). While the anime production team is yet to reveal the route it might choose, the most popular one, according to the fans on the internet, could be that of Shiroha Naruse.

Ad

The voice casting for the four female protagonists includes Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiawara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Shiroha Naruse, Natsumi Takamori (Misaki from The Pet Girl At Sakura-sou) as Ao Sorakado, Nen Heida (Akari from Solo Leveling) as Kamome Kushima, and Emiri Iwai (Noma from Tower of God) as Tsumugi Wenders.

Summer Pockets episode 1: What to expect?

Ad

Summer Pockets episode 1 is titled Welcome to Torishiro Island. As stated in the episode's preview synopsis, the premiere will see Hairi Takahara entering Torishiro Island to take care of his late grandmother's belongings. Entering the island depressed, the male protagonist's mood lightens after witnessing the peculiar nature of people on this island.

On his first day at the island in Summer Pockets episode 1, Hairi meets a man walking shirtless on the streets, a girl dozing off under the tree, and a girl who claims to be the male protagonist's relative. However, at night, Hairi meets a girl swimming in a pool who might be hiding some secrets about the island.

Ad

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback