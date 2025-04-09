Summer Pockets episode 2 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Summer Pockets episode 2 is set to be released on April 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will air on Japanese TV channels like TV Tokyo and BS11 and will also be available to stream on local streaming sites like U-NEXT and ABEMA. The episode on Crunchyroll will be available for international fans.

The previous installment saw Hairi Takahara enter the Torishirojima Island, hoping to fulfill his late grandmother's wish. After a normal first day, where he explored the island, Hairi's second day on Torishirojima Island was filled with experiences. However, the spotlight was his encounter with Shiroha, a girl swimming in a local swimming pool.

Summer Pockets episode 2 (SumPock episode 2) release date and time for all regions

Hairi Takahara as seen in the anime trailers (Image via feel)

According to the local time zone, Summer Pockets episode 2 will be released in Japan on April 14, 2025, at 11:30 pm. It is to be noted that the release dates and times will vary in other geographical regions according to each timezone.

Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday April 14, 2025 7:30 am Eastern Time Monday April 14, 2025 10:30 am British Summer Time Monday April 14, 2025 3:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 14, 2025 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 14, 2025 8 pm Philippine Time Monday April 14, 2025 10:30 pm Japanese Standard Time Monday April 14, 2025 11:30 pm Australian Central Time Tuesday April 15, 2025 12 am

Summer Pockets episode 2: Where to watch?

Summer Pockets episode 2 will air on numerous Japanese TV channels on different dates. The earliest, on April 14, 2025, airing will be on TV Tokyo and BS11, followed by MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on April 8, on AT-X on April 117, and on TV Setouchi on April 18, 2025.

Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA, U-NEXT, and d Anime Store will also stream the episode on April 15. International anime fans can enjoy Summer Pockets episode 1, with subtitles, on Crunchyroll.

Summer Pockets episode 2 will be aired 2-2:30 hours after its airing in Japan. The episode will also be available to stream on other local streaming sites with subtitles according to the region of the streaming site.

Summer Pockets episode 1 recap

Hairi as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 1, titled Welcome to Torishirojima Island, commenced with a focus on a ship docking at the bay of Torishirojima Island. Riding this ship was Hairi Takahara, who was visiting this island to sort his late grandmother's store room and enjoy his vacation. After walking towards his grandmother's house, Hairi met his aunt, Kyoko, who took over the house.

After freshening up, Hairi slept until night fell. He then took his aunt's scooter and took a long trip around the island. During this trip, Hairi came across a girl swimming at a local swimming pool. This girl was Shiroha, and she didn't like Hairi's company, so the protagonist left. The next day, Hairi went on a long drive again.

Hairi and the sleeping girl as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

This time, he came across a beautiful girl sleeping under a tree in the middle of nowhere. She woke up and started fighting back as Hairi tried to support her. After the girl calmed down, she immediately rushed to her work. Hairi then visited the bay where he was drenched in water due to the waves. So, he took his shirt off and was on his way home.

After reaching home, Hairi came across his belongings that had just arrived. Among these belongings was a picture of Hairi alongside his club members from the "swim shorts club." After looking at the picture, Hairi immediately rushed towards the pool for Shiroha and gave her a tip for an easier swimming experience.

Summer Pockets episode 2: What to expect?

Shiroha as seen in the anime (Image via feel)

Summer Pockets episode 2 title is yet to be revealed. The premiere showcased Hairi getting close to Shiroha, meaning that the second installment might see more encounters between these two.

Moreover, Summer Pockets episode 2 might also see Hairi come across more locals from Torishirojima Island and a unique souvenir from his grandmother's storage room.

