Summertime Rendering Episode 25: Shinpei and Ushio reunite

Episode 25 of Summertime Rendering gave us a beautiful end to an emotional story. The anime premiered back in the spring anime 2022 season and ran a two-cour season without a break. The best part about the its premiere would be that it finished airing at the end of the summer 2022 season, corresponding to its plot and name.

Summertime Rendering by Yasuki Tanaka, while similar to some anime we saw back in the day, stood up among its peers through its engaging plotline and amazing characters. While some fans believed that the anime should have left the audience with some ambiguity at the end, OLM studio decided to follow the manga and show us the conclusion, albeit with a few anime-original scenes.

Summertime Rendering Episode 25: Shinpei and Ushio retain their memories

Shinpei remembers Hizuru's pen name - Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering Episode 25 titled "I'm Home," starts off with Shinpei encountering Hizuru on the ferry. While he wasn't able to remember the events that took place during the loops, he retained some memories, through which he identified her as the author Nagumo Ryuunosuke. This shocked Hizuru, as it was her pen name.

As Shinpei gets down to the port, he starts getting deja vu when Mio, Tokiko, and Sou greeted him. This is where Shinpei realizes that Ushio was the one who asked him be to be there. Shinpei isn't able to remember the previous loops as to how Ushio died, but gets a weird feeling upon learning that Ushio is alive.

Shinpei and Sou - Summertime Rendering(Image via OLM)

Unlike the manga where Shinpei and Ushio first reunite on the beach, in the anime they meet at the port itself as Ushio was heading to the beach to clean it. While she was angry, she was happy to meet Shinpei. Here, in this reality, there are a lot of changes, a major one being Shinpei's parents being alive as we are shown some texts between him and his mother.

Later, Shinpei heads off to meet the kids in Hitogashima, after which he goes to the shrine, where he meets Karakiri and his son. His son mentions how Ushio had been trying to find the pendant that she lost on the beach.

Upon hearing it, Shinpei heads to the beach where we see them meet again. He apologizes for leaving so soon, and they make up. This is when Shipei spots the pendant and returns it to Ushio.

Ushio at the beach - Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

We are then taken to July 24, where Shinpei finally talks to Hizuru about his memories about the loops. He shares with her how Ushio too had similar memories.

Hizuru deduces them to be a shared memory within the island from a parallel universe. This is when Ryuunosuke, who is alive this time around, comes into the restaurant with his wife and daughters, one of whom is named Haine and looks exactly similar to how Hizuru looked in her past.

After Mio and Ushio get down after getting ready for the festival, the whole group takes a picture, and then leaves for the festival. Here, we see some more anime-original scenes as Sou wants to confess to Mio. Apparently, he had already done so a year ago, but got turned down.

This time around, Mio responds to Sou's confession and doesn't turn him down. In the meantime, Shinpei spotts Hizuru, who is completing her draft for her book "Summer Time Rendering," during the festival itself.

The group picture - Summertime Rendering(Image via OLM)

Shinpei then heads off to meet Ushio at the beach with takoyaki. But she isn't pleased as she remembers Shinpei promising him about 10 or 100 takoyaki. They both try to remember when she promised this.

Shinpei then remembers it to be during one of the loops where she promised Ushio a lot of takoyaki if she could squeeze in through some tight space in the hospital.

This is a beautiful moment as both Shinpei and Ushio regained their memories and are finally able to reunite.

Final thoughts

Shinpei and Ushio reunite with their memories -Summertime Rendering (Image via OLM)

Summertime Rendering was simply one of the best anime of 2022, with its engaging plot and amazing characters. The details were all well-written and had meaning behind them. Who would have thought Shinpei making a promise of purchasing takoyaki to Ushio would be the key to both of them regaining their memories.

The anime had another original scene where they celebrated Ushio's 18th birthday the next day, as Mio was shown baking the cake for it. While some original scenes could have been avoided, leaving the audience with something to wonder about, it all worked out in the end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far