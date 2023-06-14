Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11 will air this Sunday, June 18, at 2:00 am JST, on TV ABC TV and Asahi's affiliated 24+ syndications nationwide on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block in Japan. A-TX and BS11 will also be running the episode later. Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11 will likely resume the war between Toma and the world. After the defeat of Melullar, a new foe has made an enthralling appearance, who is one of the most powerful minions of Toma. As Setsu has come to save the day, the upcoming battle between the legendary hero and the new enemy will exceed all expectations.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11 release timings for all regions and where to watch

Below are the release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11 for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, June 17, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, June 17, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, June 18, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, June 18, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 17, 2 pm

As Crunchyroll is the only streaming service to license the series, Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11, and all the latest installments of the anime will be made available on its platform. The English dub of the series will be released soon.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 10 in summation

As Distinia’s fleet arrived at the Demon Continent, the commander signaled the troops to prepare for the battle. Yuhi expected Setsu would stop the war at any given minute. Together with Elka and the others, Yuhi proclaimed to prevent as many casualties as possible. As the battle began, both sides dealt heavy losses.

The summoned heroes were horrified by the bloodshed but Elka, Tia, and Yuhi helped them overcome their fears. Suddenly, a horde of giant puppets was summoned through magical portals, along with Alizee, who started attacking everyone on the battlefield regardless of race.

Ash forever ⚡ @Animesrk

I give this episode 5.2/10. Episode 10 of #Summonedtoanotherworldforasecondtime was average, The war is ongoing against the demons and when the tide of the battle was shifting towards demon side, setsu enters the frame.I give this episode 5.2/10. Episode 10 of #Summonedtoanotherworldforasecondtime was average, The war is ongoing against the demons and when the tide of the battle was shifting towards demon side, setsu enters the frame.I give this episode 5.2/10. https://t.co/WLgeNmCTxX

After revealing herself as the person behind hypnotizing Alizee and the creator of the giant puppets, Melluar unleashed monstrous creatures using her blood magic. However, the heroes eventually defeated all of the monsters in a flash. After subduing Alizee, Melluar was stabbed through her magic organ by Elka, making her unable to use any sort of magical abilities.

As Melluar’s body was modified as a weapon by her captors, she had a reserve of all the vital organs that kept her alive. After summoning a three-headed chimera, Melluar fused herself with the beast to channel its energy with her life force. The heroes were cornered to a tight spot, but Alizee came to the rescue and killed Melluar by breaking herself free from the hypnosis.

Kagerou, one of the four subordinates of Toma besides Melluar, arrived at the location and decided to finish the job. With the others heavily exhausted from the battle, Yuhi stepped up to fight the new opponent alone. However, after making a surprising arrival, Setsu assured others he could take it from there.

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11?

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11, Going All-in For a Second Time, will likely see the most enthralling fights in the series ever. Kagerou, one of the four loyal subordinates of Toma, who dedicated his life to protecting and serving him since the day he saved him, will be putting his devotion to the test by going against Setsu.

Setsu will once again unite the three big nations to stand against a common enemy intending to destroy the world. Kagerou will be voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi, the acclaimed VA, known for playing Einar in Vinland Saga season 2 and Daisuke Jigen in Lupin Zero.

