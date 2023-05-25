Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8 will be released this Sunday, May 28, at 2:00 am JST in Japan on TV Asahi and ABC TV's affiliated 24+ broadcasting stations nationwide on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. A-TX, BS11, and other respective syndications in Japan will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll is the only service to stream Summoned to Another World For a Second Time.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8 will likely see Setsu, Levia, and the Beastkin sisters arrive at the Beastman continent, where they will meet Regulus. Now that Setsu has, for the most part, understood Toma's objectives, he will take extreme steps to stop the latter from terrorizing people.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8 release timings for all regions and where to watch details

The release and timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8 for every region are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, May 27, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, May 27, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, May 28, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, May 28, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, May 27, 2 pm

SockedPassion @SockedP . Isekai Shoukan wa Nidome desu / Summoned to Another World for a Second Time. Mmm... I hope Setsu just took his socks off to sleep and are inside his boots! Isekai Shoukan wa Nidome desu / Summoned to Another World for a Second Time. Mmm... I hope Setsu just took his socks off to sleep and are inside his boots! 😆. https://t.co/RL2m4og0de

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8 and all the latest episodes of the series will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll. The series' English dub has yet to be made public by the platform. However, there are more than eight different languages available for the subtitles.

Episode 7 in summation

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 7 centered on Shironeko, a monster slayer from the Beastman continent who was looking after her bedridden sister Mineko.

With the medicine being ridiculously costly, it took a lot of work for the former to keep up with the expenses. Elsewhere, Setsu and Levia, after reaching the Beastman continent, decided to take some rest for the day.

After Shironeko traded a set of monster horns for the medicine, her boss Kuroinu requested her to accept a new task: killing Setsu. Kuroinu assured Shironeko that in return, she would receive enough money to purchase an infinite supply of the rare drug for her sister. Later that evening, Setsu and Levia were attacked by Shironeko, but owing to illusion magic, they were able to escape.

Setsu defeated Shironeko in seconds, making Beastkin, like her, unconscious with just one strike. After the latter woke up, Setsu revealed that her sister was not ill but was purposely enfeebled with Cursed Magic. Setsu summoned his magic sword Glutton that instantly devoured the Cursed Magic.

Arriving at the scene, Kuroinu revealed herself as one of Toma’s soldiers; she tried to interrupt Setsu's process but got defeated by Levia. Before disappearing and berating Shironeko for failing the objective, Kuroinu revealed that Toma’s goal was to become a god after eradicating all living species.

The next day Shironeko and Mineko joined Levia and Setsu on their quest and hoped one day they would run into Kuroinu once again.

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8

Krie @KiriloKiri 89. Isekai Shoukan wa Nidome desu/Summoned to Another World for a Second Time (2023) — Odcinek 6 89. Isekai Shoukan wa Nidome desu/Summoned to Another World for a Second Time (2023) — Odcinek 6 https://t.co/qDv5T3bzok

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 8, Fighting a Duel for a Second Time, will see Setsu and Regulus reunite, discussing their next step against Toma. As the title hints, the upcoming episode will also focus on a friendly duel between Setsu and Regulus. The next installment will reveal more mysteries surrounding Toma and his evil plans.

