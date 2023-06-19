Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 will release this Sunday, June 25, at 2 am JST in Japan, on TV Asahi and TV ABC's affiliated 24+ broadcasting networks nationwide on ANiMAZiNG!!! programming block. The episode will later run on A-TX and BS11. Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 will draw the curtains for the series as the story is just an episode away from reaching its climax. With four of Toma’s strongest subordinates defeated, it will just be a showdown between the legendary reincarnated heroes.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 release timings for all regions and where to watch

Below are the release timings for Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 for every region, along with the affiliated time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, June 24, 10 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, June 24, 12 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, June 24, 1 pm

British Summer Time: Saturday, June 24, 6 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, June 24, 9:30 pm

Central European Standard Time: Saturday, June 24, 10:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, June 25, 2:30 am

Philippines time: Sunday, June 25, 1 am

Brazil Time: Saturday, June 24, 2 pm

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 or the series finale will be exclusively available to stream on Crunchyroll, the only platform to include the series in its massive library. The possibility for the English dub of the series hasn’t been revealed yet. However, fans worldwide can expect the platform to expedite its availability soon.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 11, in summation

While facing the new opponent, Setsu realized the person, Kagerou, was the same guy who had fought him at the Demon Lord’s palace. After landing consecutive strikes on Setsu, Kagerou distanced himself to cast his shadow-binding spell to constrain his opponent’s movements. However, the effect of the attack wore off in an instant.

As a final resort, Kagerou unleashed his trump card, Skia Amur, the ability that grants him a magic suit, protecting him from all physical and magic-based attacks. The nigh-invincible suit could also absorb Setsu’s energy through his blade. Amplifying his energy gave Setsu a massive advantage, and he finally landed a devastating attack, which resulted in his victory.

Elsewhere, Mineko and Shironeko engaged in battle with Kuroinu. The beast sisters soon got themselves at a major disadvantage after Kuroinu unleashed her final form. However, after merging their bodies, Mineko and Shironeko got the upper hand and turned the tides in their favor. After defeating Kuroinu, the beast sisters leave the place to regroup with Setsu and the others.

Roa joined the Demon Continent’s soldiers and asked them to leave, proclaiming she would fight Virdos. Despite the brute powers, the former couldn’t defeat the latter due to his modified body covered in thick iron armor. After disassembling his body into multiple steel balls, Virdos brought Roa to her knees.

However, she channeled her beast spirit, stood back up, and broke through Virdos armor. Appreciating her fighting spirit, the latter transferred his life force while healing the former.

What to expect from Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12 will be the grand finale for the series as the episode will be adapting the remaining chapters from Kazuha Kishimoto’s light novel series. With the help of his allies, Setsu defeated all of Toma’s strongest warriors, and now nothing is standing between him and his adversary.

Summoned to Another World For a Second Time episode 12, Fighting the Final Battle for the Second Time, will see Setsu go against Toma toe-to-toe in a raging battle of the century. Yuhi, Elka, and others will also join the battlefield to assist Setsu by stalling Toma’s remaining minions.

