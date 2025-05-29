Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 will premiere on June 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 9 marked the end of the Somegorou Akitsu plotline, revealing that even objects can gain a consciousness of their own after accumulating memories, similar to how humans can become demons after a severe accumulation of negative emotions.

Although Jinya's century-long journey had been sidelined for the past few episodes, episode 9 revealed how he was able to reach Kadono even after an entire century.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10: Release date and time

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 is set to be released on June 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 9 marked the introduction of Somegorou Akitsu alongside modern-day Jinya. Jinya's life in the modern age will become a prominent part of the upcoming episodes towards the latter parts of spring 2025.

The streaming schedules in various time zones are given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Eastern Time 11 am Monday April 2, 2025 Pacific Time 8 am Monday April 2, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm Monday April 2, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Monday April 2, 2025 Australian Central Time 12:30 am Tuesday

April 3, 2025 India Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday April 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Monday April 2, 2025

Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 will be broadcasted on MBS, BS Fuji, and Tokyo MX on Japanese television. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will stream the episode in Japan. International fans will be able to stream the episode via BiliBili and Ani-One Asia.

A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9

Somegorou Akitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 started off with Jinya and Somegorou Akitsu engaging each other in combat. Although Somegorou maintained an advantage over Jinya throughout the fight, Jinya's multiple demonic abilities, alongside his innate ability to wield a sword, helped him gain victory while cornering Somegorou in the process.

Although Somegorou expected Jinya, a demon, to kill him, Jinya assured him that he just wanted to get some answers. Eventually, Jinya reveals Natsu's current condition, asking about a cure and the actual reason behind Natsu's altered psyche.

Present-day Jinya as seen in the anime (Image Yokohama Animation Lab)

Somegorou Akitsu then reveals that the hairpin that Natsu had bought were creations of the first Somegorou Akitsu, and it had developed a spirit, similar to how shikigami or familiars are developed. Oddly enough, Natsu's increased affection towards Jinya resulted from Jinya holding Sadanaga's Kogai from episode 9, which was created alongside Natsu's hairpin, essentially making both of these objects into siblings.

Ultimately, Jinya reunites the hairpin and the Kogai, breaking the spell cast upon Natsu. The episode then ends with a flashforward into the present time, where Jinya reaches the "Jinta shrine" in present-day Kadono.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10: What to expect?

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 will mainly focus on Yotaka, revealing additional information about her. Although Naotsugu's story was concluded in episode 9, future episodes might focus on him and his eventual relationship.

