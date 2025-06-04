Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11 will be released on June 10, 2025, at 12 am JST. Episode 10 changed the format followed by the previous episodes, focusing instead on present-day Jinya and recounting events from his past through plays and other forms of media.
Characters like Yotaka and Naotsugu's eventual fates are revealed in episode 11, disclosing that they not only found a rather peaceful ending, but also served as a source of solace throughout Jinya's immortal life. Their accounts have now become nostalgic memories for Jinya.
Disclaimer- This article contains very minor spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11.
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11: Release date and time
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11 will premiere on June 10, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST. Episode 10 marked an important turning point in the show's overall format, essentially recounting the story from the perspective of the future Jinya. It is possible that the next few episodes will follow a similar structure until the end of spring 2025.
The streaming schedules in various time zones are provided below:
Where to watch Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11?
BS Fuji, MBS, and Tokyo MX will broadcast Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11 on Japanese television. Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix will stream the episode in Japan, while international streaming will be available through BiliBili and Ani-One Asia.
A brief recap of Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 begins right where episode 9 left off, with Miyaka and her friend attending a play based on the accounts of an Edo-period lady of the night and her encounter with a samurai. The scene then shifts to the samurai, Naotsugu, who is seen stumbling through the streets of Asakusa in a heavy downpour.
By sheer coincidence, Yotaka from episode 6 and Naotsugu meet under the rain, leaving Naotsugu enchanted by Yotaka's apparent charm. Unfortunately, their interaction is abruptly interrupted by a mysterious shadowy figure stalking them in the rain.
The episode then cuts to the following day, with Naotsugu consulting Jinya about the events of the previous night, and even Jinya confirming that there might be a demon hiding in Asakusa. Naotsugu continues his visits to Asakusa, facing a downpour and meeting Yotaka each time. Eventually, Naotsugu confesses his feelings, only for the shadowy figure to appear once again.
The figure is ultimately defeated through the collective effort of Naotsugu and Jinya. The episode then concludes in the present, revealing that according to Yotaka's records, she and Naotsugu got married and later led a happy life, with the ronin (Jinya) serving as a good family friend.
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11: What to expect?
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 11, given episode 10's format and the recent developments, might center on Jinya's life in modern times while simultaneously depicting his past endeavors in Edo. This could also serve as a transition into the next era of Jinya's century-long journey.
