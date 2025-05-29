Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9: Natsu recovers as Jinya begins his new life as a student

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9, titled The Night Flower Hairpin Part 2 premiered on May 27, 2025, and revealed the actual outcome of the fight between Somegorou Akitsu and Jinya.

Ad

Although Somegorou managed to corner Jinya throughout most of the fight, Jinya's multiple demonic abilities ended up turning the tide, putting him at the top. The episode revealed multiple caveats to the overall power systems in function within the series, while also sharing a glimpse into the current-day state of Jinya.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9: Somegorou Akitsu (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 picked up from the ending of episode 8, with Somegorou Akitsu and Jinya confronting each other. Realizing Jinya's status as a demon, Somegorou simply summons his familiars to attack and hopefully defeat Jinya.

Ad

Trending

Although Jinya was able to fend off the familiars via his swordsmanship, he ended up on the back foot due to the familiars' ethereal nature. Finding himself nearly overwhelmed, Jinya decides to actually reveal the demonic abilities that he had absorbed throughout the years.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9: Jinya (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Unfortunately, Somegorou's familiars manage to sniff out Jinya, who had become invisible via Mosuke's ability. Jinya kept switching through his abilities, only to end up being restrained and defeated by Somegorou's familiars, nearly getting consumed in his entirety.

Ad

As a last resort, Jinya tapped into the assimilation demon's power from episode 1 and ended up absorbing each of Somegorou's familiars, making them into his own. Jinya then swiftly overpowered and cornered Somegorou, essentially diffusing the situation.

Natsu as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Although Somegorou expected Jinya to outright eliminate him, Jinya reassured him and inquired about the hairpin that he had sold to Natsu and why it put Natsu under a spell. Somegorou went on to describe how the hairpin was a regular hairpin created by the first Somegorou Akitsu, and Natsu's current state is due to the hairpin gaining a spirit of its own.

Ad

Eventually, it's revealed that the Kogai Jinya kept from episode 6 and Natsu's hair tie were simply made as a pair, essentially giving rise to the brother-sister spirit bond that Natsu is expressing towards Jinya. In the end, Jinya manages to unite the Kodai and Natsu's hairpin together, putting an end to the spell that was influencing Natsu's behaviour.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 8 then cuts to the present time with Jinya returning to the place where Kadono stood, only to find the "Jinta shrine" that the village chief from episode 1 promised to him.

Fortunately for Jinya, the Itsukihime tradition was still being continued, with Miyaka being the current Itsukihime. The episode then ends with Miyaka and her friend beginning their high school life at a new school alongside Jinya.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 9 served as a proper introduction to Somegorou Akitsu, revealing that the name is indeed a title that might actually persist throughout the ages, accompanying Jinya throughout his journey. Future episodes of the series will be released weekly every Monday.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More