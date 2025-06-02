Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10: Yotaka's story comes to light as Jinya acclimates to the modern ages

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10, titled Yotaka in the Rain, premiered on June 3, 2025, and focused on the story arcs of Yotaka and Naotsugu, both of whom served as rather integral characters throughout episodes 8 and 6, respectively.

While the previous few episodes had depicted the story in the present tense, based around Jinya's time in the Edo period, episode 10 took a different turn by recounting the events of the Edo period via a play set upon a book written by Jinya's ally, Yotaka.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10: Miyaka and her friend (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 starts in the present day with Miyaka and one of her friends attending a play set in the Edo period. Although Miyaka and her friend were attending the play for a school report, unbeknownst to them, Jinya was also watching the play.

The play then begins as the episode cuts to the samurai Naotsugu stumbling in the streets of Asakusa amidst a heavy downpour. By pure coincidence, Naotsugu and the lady of the night, calling herself "Yotaka" take shelter from the rain under the same roof.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10: Naotsugu and Yotaka (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Although Naotsugu had remained rather courteous and formal throughout his entire life, he got entranced by Yotaka and started a conversation. Which is unfortunately interrupted by the appearance of an eerie shadow resembling figures from the past of both Yotaka and Naotsugu.

The episode then cuts to the next day with Naotsugu coming across Ronin Jinya once again in the soba restaurant. Eventually, their conversation steers into Jinya's investigations, mentioning how there might be a demon hiding in Asakusa. Jinya soon ends the conversation, mentioning how he'll continue his investigation.

Jinya and Naotsugu (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The next day, Naotsugu once again finds himself in Asakusa amidst a downpour, with Yotaka once again taking shelter under the same roof. Unfortunately, the shadowy figure appears once again. Seeing Yotaka trembling at the sight of the shadowy figure, Naotsugu positions himself between them, essentially guarding Yotaka.

The episode then cuts to the next day with Jinya complaining to Ofuu about how he let the demon in Asakusa escape. Soon enough, Naotsugu enters the restaurant and reveals how he is romantically interested in a lady of the night. The situation eventually steers into a consultation, with everyone voicing their advice on how Naotsugu should court her.

Ofuu and her father (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Ofuu then notes a specific detail with both Jinya and Naotsugu encountering someone in the downpour of Asakusa. It is then revealed that there hadn't been any rain in the last two days, leading to the realization that the entire situation was being somehow orchestrated by a "demon."

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 then cuts to Yotaka standing under the same roof amidst a downpour. Unfortunately, instead of Naotsugu, she is greeted by the shadowy figure luring her somewhere. Although Yotaka was completely overwhelmed by the shadowy figure's influence, Naotsugu managed to break her out of the trance and engaged the apparent demon in combat.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10: Present day Jinya (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The demon was eventually defeated via Jinya and Naotsugu's combined effort. The episode then returned to the present time with Jinya coming across Miyaka and her friend reviewing the play. Jinya voiced his complaints on how Yotaka portrayed the ronin as a somewhat incompetent and clumsy individual. The episode then ended with Jinya voicing his desire to read the actual accounts of "Yotaka" that the play was based on.

Final Thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 10 served towards resolving both Yotaka and Naotsugu's storylines, essentially mending both of their lonely nature. Unlike previous episodes, episode 10 spent a substantial portion in the present day. The future episodes might continue this trend.

