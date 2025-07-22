  • home icon
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15: Jinya's first encounter with a demon sword

By Anupam Barua
Modified Jul 22, 2025 03:30 GMT
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 highlights (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15, titled Night Tale of the Demon Sword Flying Blade, aired on July 22, 2025. It marks the beginning of the series next arc, hinting at a major movement taking place within the borders of Edo due to the end of the Sakoku decree.

A major part of the episode also focuses on different factions hiring demons similar to Jinya under their service. It hints that there might be an actual large-scale infighting within the borders of Edo in the near future.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15: Sugino (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 picks up from the ending of episode 14 with a samurai named Sugino and his wife celebrating Sugino's promotion. Apparently, Sugino's lord, Yasuhide, is impressed with Sugino's work and gifts him a new sword.

The episode then cuts to Naotsugu and Jinya spending time in Ofuu's soba restaurant to discuss their current situation. Naotsugu goes on to inform Jinya how Sugino acquired a so-called demon sword made in Kadono. Although any incidents around demon swords haven't occurred in recent times, both Naotsugu and Jinya decide to look into the sword, given its rather shady origins.

Yasuhide as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)
Eventually, Naotsugu and Jinya reach Lord Yasuhide's estate only to learn that Sugino is currently on the run after having murdered his wife in cold blood. Soon enough, Yasuhide himself calls for Jinya and Naotsugu for an audience.

Yasuhide then reveals how he doesn't approve of the open borders and would like to establish a resistance, recruiting Jinya under his cause. He goes on to further unveil how he knows of Jinya's identity as a demon and already has a demon in the form of Tsuchiura as his subordinate.

Jinya adamantly refuses Yasuhide's invitation, albeit he walks away with the possible location of Sugino, who used to visit a particular restaurant regularly. Although Jinya and Naotsugu are unable to find Sugino in the restaurant, they get to know that the restaurant is being frequented by movement leaders and similar other prominent characters. It makes it clear that Sugino's involvement could make the already delicate situation volatile.

Soon enough, Jinya manages to encounter Sugino as he's heading to the restaurant to assassinate one of the leaders of the loyalist faction. Although Sugino's sword is indeed a demon sword, its ability only allows him to send out air slashes, a hurdle that Jinya is able to overcome. The episode ends with Naotsugu being inspired by Jinya and deciding to live his life with a more strict code.

Final Thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 15 has mainly established future plot points alongside the actual shift in the dynamic between humans. Although the political tensions within Edo didn't end up serving much of a purpose in episode 15, it is possible that the boiling tension becomes one of the key background factors in the next episode.

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

