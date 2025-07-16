Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14: Jinya's reminisces about his past as new demon hunters mark their presence

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14, The Embodiment of Jealousy, aired on July 15, 2025, and began the series' second cour after a three-week-long break. Although the major part of the episode focused on Jinya's flashback to his time as Shirayuki's sentinel, the episode's final few minutes revealed that Kadono had produced four mysterious swords.

While Jinya holds one of Kadono's prized swords, apparently, four of them are still in circulation, each holding peculiar abilities similar to cursed swords. Future episodes may focus on the other sword wielders and their run-ins with Jinya.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14 diverted away from the ending of episode 13 and began the episode with a flashback to Jinya's days as Kadono and Shirayuki's sentinel. Apparently, Jinya was hunting demons in the proximity of Kadono only to report back to Shirayuki empty-handed. This was despite being informed of a demon's presence nearby.

Although Jinya held swordsmanship expertise and exploits surpassing those of Motoharu, Shirayuki and his foster father, the village elders still decided to induct yet another sentinel to protect Shirayuki. While the entire decision was painted as a precaution to keep Shirayuki safe during Jinya's absence, the new sentinel ended up being the village chief's son, Kiyomasa.

Kiyomasa soon began his duties as one of the sentinels with clear intentions of overshadowing and, in some form, disrespecting Jinya for undisclosed reasons. Given the frequent reports of a demon sighting nearby, Jinya continued his hunt only to come across the same demon in the mountains.

Jinya, upholding his duties, engaged the demon in combat only to falter and get injured and return to report his findings. Unfortunately for Jinya, the demon had entered Kadono's borders and was attacking both the villagers as well as Kiyomasa. Soon enough, Jinya reengaged the demon and realized that his faltering emotions were directly as a result of Kiyomasa's involvement with Shirayuki.

Although the demon tried to take advantage of Jinya's emotions, Jinya realized he had affectionate feelings towards Shirayuki. This allowed him to overcome the demon's illusions. The episode soon cuts back to present time with Jinya still reminiscing about his feelings towards Shirayuki and how he was able to liberate her in episode 13.

The episode soon goes through another transition, depicting Miura trying to buy a sword. He comes across a few demon swords forged by a recognized Kadono swordsmith. The episode ends with the reveal that four such demon swords were made in Kadono, each of which is currently in circulation.

Final Thoughts

Episode 15 will be released on July 22, 2025, and will begin the next arc of the series. It will be centered around Jinya finding a new purpose, especially after he became estranged from his family once again, as seen in Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 14.

