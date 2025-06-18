Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12: Jinya wrestles with denial as Suzune launches her assualt

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12, titled Drunken Dreams of the Lingering Snow Part 2, premiered on June 17, 2025, and began the next major arc centered around Jinya and Suzune's reunion ever since the events of episode 1.

Ad

Although Suzune essentially declared war on humanity in the first episode itself, episode 12 revealed that she had planned a meticulous operation, centered around simply turning humans into demons by feeding into their negative feelings and indulgences.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12 highlight

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12: Jinya (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12 picked up from the ending of episode 11 with Somegorou Akitsu and Jinya returning to Ofuu's soba restaurant. Although the civil unrest hadn't reached critical mass, wrongdoers were already showing up at Ofuu's restaurant. Fortunately, Jinya, alongside Somegorou, were able to repel them.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, Jinya went on to reveal his ominous hunch about Yuki-no-Nagori, instructing Natsu to stop their father, Juuzou, from consuming any more of the wretched alcohol. Although the alcohol had resulted in civil unrest so far, its truth soon came to light right in front of Jinya and Somegorou. Apparently, the alcohol had the ability to transform anyone who consumed it into a demon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After defeating one such transformed demon, Jinya and Somegorou left to track down the actual origins of the alcohol, which ended up being a prominent bar within Edo. Apparently, the bar owner was approached by a blonde-haired, pale-skinned woman, promising him unimaginable wealth if he were to sell Yuki-no-Nagori.

Realizing that the ominous drink was being supplied by Suzune, Jinya tried to seize and destroy the entire stock. Unfortunately, the bar owner opposed the idea and started consuming the alcohol in heavy amounts, resulting in his rather grotesque transformation into a demon.

Ad

Juuzou as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Both Somegorou and Jinya engaged the demon in combat, only for Jinya's sword to prove ineffective in front of it. Given Juuzou's regular consumption of Yuki-no-Nagori and the overall threat that the rampant demon transformation possessed, Somegorou offered to engage the demon alone while Jinya rushed to Natsu and Juuzou's side.

Ad

Apparently, Juuzou was once again consuming Yuki-no-Nagori against all advice, even offering Natsu some of the drink. The episode soon ended with Jinya bolting to Natsu and Juuzou's location as an eerie monologue from Suzune played.

Final thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 12 served as a transition into the next major arc of the series, hinting at an all-out war between humans and demons within the borders of Edo.

Ad

Given the convergence of strong demon hunters like Somegorou Akitsu in Edo, the future episodes may take a much more action-oriented turn, contrary to the detective mystery format followed by the series.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More