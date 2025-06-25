Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13: Edo returns to peace as Jinya finally lays Shirayuki to rest

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13, titled Drunken Dreams of Snowy Remains Part 3, premiered on June 24, 2025, and put an end to the incidents induced by Suzune while simultaneously putting an end to Jinya and Shirayuki's past relationship.

Although Shirayuki was eliminated by Suzune in episode 1, her corpse was being used as the source material for Yuki-no-Nagori in the mountains of Edo. Episode 13 depicted Jinya liberating Shirayuki's corpse and spirit from her grim fate, while also marking the end of his and Natsu's familial relationship.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 highlights

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 picked up from the ending of episode 12, with Jinya bolting to Natsu and Juuzou's location to prevent Juuzou from transforming into a demon. Although Somegorou's interference allowed Jinya to focus on his father and adopted sister, Jinya's father, Juuzou, had transformed into a demon and was already well on his way to making Natsu into a casualty.

Fortunately for Natsu, Jinya had managed to reach their abode before tragedy befell. Eventually, the now transformed Juuzou and Jinya engaged in combat. Although Jinya had formal combat training along with years of experience hunting and exterminating demons, his hesitation towards eliminating his own father ended up marking his fall.

Jinya as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Although the now-turned Juuzou had managed to overpower Jinya, Jinya managed to steel his heart and eventually defeat Juuzou, preventing Natsu from dying as well. Unfortunately, the entire incident had left its mark on Natsu, who now blamed Jinya for Juuzou's death.

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 then cuts to Somegorou meeting up with a much more jaded Jinya, both of whom then leave for the mountains to find the spring serving as the source for Yuki-no-Nagori. Every step towards the mysterious spring ends up revealing winter flowers, oddly nostalgic for Jinya.

Suzune as seen in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

Eventually, Somegorou starts wondering about the actual source of Yuki-no-Nagori and how it turned humans into demons via consumption. Although Somegorou hypothesized that the alcohol itself was being made from some eerie source material, Jinya emphasized how it is simply being produced by infusing a special corpse's essence into regular spring water.

In the end, Jinya reaches the spring to discover Shirayuki's decapitated corpse from episode 1, serving as the source for Yuki-no-Nagori. The episode ends as incidents caused by the alcohol soon subside after Jinya gives Shirayuki's corpse a proper burial.

Final thoughts

Sword of the Demon Hunter episode 13 served as a buildup for the tension between Jinya and Suzune's silent war, with Juuzou's death marking yet another tragedy within Jinya's two-century-long journey. Given that the modern-age Jinya ended up being even more jaded than the current Jinya, many more incidents orchestrated by Suzune may occur in the future few episodes.

