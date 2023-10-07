The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 14 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Already off to a much more fast-paced start than the first cour, fans are eager to learn what awaits them in the next installment of this smash-hit anime series.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 14 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it is upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

This article will break down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 14 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 14 likely to identify what’s wrong with Philomela in opening scenes

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 14 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, October 1, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll has become the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 14 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Central European Time: 3 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 10 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 13 recap

The 13th episode began with Liza Quillyn writing a letter to students explaining the situation at the College, including recent attacks on students and their guardians. Chise and friends then discussed Philomela’s leaving the school with her. She reveals that she and the Sergeant family have served Veronica and the Rickenbacker family since she was little.

The episode then cut to Elias Ainsworth, who greeted Simeon Paladhilhe as he awoke and updated him on the situation. Simeon once again calls Elias a friend, causing Elias to realize he has several friends if caring for someone is all it takes. Chise is then greeted in her room by Lucy, who has been given permission to sleep in their dorm once again. Chise and Lucy then head to the courtyard for class, where the other students and Zaccheroni are also gathered.

The students were then told to destroy Zaccheroni’s familiars in order to pass the lesson for today. As Chise was attacked by a familiar, her curse came over her, which led to her crushing the familiar’s windpipe to defeat it. After class, Philomela began feeling sick, prompting Chise to take her to the nurse’s office, but Philomela just asked to be taken to her room as the episode ended.

What to expect (speculative)

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 14 will likely begin with an update on Philomela’s status, considering that the episode ended with her being taken to her room. Chise and Lucy should also be shown discussing their own theories on what’s wrong with Philomela, as well as whether or not it has anything to do with the College lockdown.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 14 should also see some sort of progress made toward finding out for sure who is responsible for the attacks on the students. Likewise, this should lead to the establishment of a clear antagonist, setting up the season’s second half to be much more action-packed and exciting than the first.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

