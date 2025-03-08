The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 will be released on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Maomao debunking the previous Emperor's curse. The previous Emperor's body didn't rot because of the substance that was absorbed into his body over time. Moreover, after the Empress Dowager got the answer to her suspicions, she confronted Jinshi for the first time.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 will be released on March 14, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.

According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday March 14, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday March 14, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday March 14, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday March 14, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday March 14, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday March 14, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday March 14, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday March 15, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10: Where to watch?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9 recap

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 9, titled The Late Emperor, commenced where it left off as Maomao accepted the Empress Dowager's case in exchange for permission to visit the previous Emperor's room. Afterward, Maomao was shited to the dorm room of Suiren, where the female protagonist found Jinshi's favorite toys.

Among these toys was a stone that Maomao claimed to be poisonous and delayed her explanation to Suiren until the Empress Dowager's investigation was over. Maomao entered the previous Emperor's room the next day and immediately spotted a paintbrush. The smell of the paintbrush made Maomao wonder whether the previous Emperor had painted in his free time.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

So, after calling the previous Emperor's servant, Maomao unveiled a canvas that was present behind a wall. Moreover, the paint used in this canvas was from the same stone Jinshi had in his favorite stone. The stone was orpiment, absorbed into the Emperor's body, so his body never decayed (even after his death).

After solving the case, Maomao left, and the Empress Dowager cursed the Emperor yet again for preferring young women. However, she let bygones be bygones and exited the room. Outside, she had a little chat with Jinshi, and during their conversation, Empress Dowager called Jinshi a 'mistake child.'

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10: What to expect? (Speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 is titled Ghost Story. As given from the episode's preview trailer, the next episode might see Maomao and Yinghua accompany some ladies-in-waiting to a room where everyone will tell ghost stories.

Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 10 might explain why Empress Dowager titled Jinshi as a 'mistake child.'

