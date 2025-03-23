The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. According to the designated timings, international fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

The previous installment saw Maomao accompany Jinshi to a summer resort where someone tried to assassinate the male protagonist. Fortunately, Jinshi's quick reflexes saved him but he jumped into a nearby river with Maomao. After they woke up, they tried to reach the ground again.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 will be released on March 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world.

According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday March 28, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday March 28, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday March 28, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday March 28, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday March 28, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday March 28, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday March 28, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday March 29, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12: Where to watch?

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time. Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 will stream on Crunchyroll approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is also available on Netflix but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11 recap

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 11, titled The Hunt, saw a focus on the Jade Pavilion where Jinshi came to fetch Maomao. Where Jinshi was adamant about terming Maomao as his possession (because the male protagonist bought her from the consort house), Lady Gyokuyou kept teasing until she finally allowed Maomao to leave for a few days.

The next day, Maomao boarded a carriage and was on her towards a summer resort where Jinshi was invited by his family. After reaching the resort, Maomao was escorted to the same building as Jinshi. There, she realized Jinshi was covering his face the entire face. However, the male protagonist avoided clarifying this issue.

Maomao and Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The next day, Maomao accompanied the hunting party with Jinshi towards the hunting expedition. There, Maomao met Lihaku who was also asked to accompany Jinshi's group. After the hunt ended, everyone enjoyed their prey in a building where the heat was soaring. Jinshi, with a veil covering his face, eventually left the building due to dehydration.

Maomao followed him and took him inside the woods to make sure no one saw him while she helped Jinshi drink water. However, before Maomao could do so, someone tried to assassinate Jinshi. Jinshi jumped into a nearby river in time. Later, Maomao woke up inside a cave with Jinshi and both tried to look for a way to exit the cave.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12: What to expect? (Speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 is titled Ka Zuigetsu. Kai Zuigetsu is the Japanese translation of Jinshi's name, hinting that the next episode might focus on Jinshi. Given the development in the recent installment, the chapter might reveal the reality of Jinshi's 'status.'

Moreover, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 12 might also continue from where it left off and reveal the reason why Jinshi pulled Maomao closer to him. Could Jinshi come out open about his feelings for Maomao?

