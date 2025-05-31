The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21 continues the thrilling saga as Maomao finds herself trapped in Lady Shenmei's stronghold following the shocking revelations in episode 20. Set to air on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST on Nippon TV, with international streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after, this episode promises to escalate the tension as Minister Shishou's rebellion plot thickens.

Ad

With Jinshi's true identity as the Moon Prince now revealed and the Forbidden army potentially being deployed, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21 is positioned to deliver explosive political intrigue and personal drama that will reshape the imperial court's future.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21: Release date and time for all major regions

A still from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 (Image via OLM / TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21 premieres on June 6, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The scheduled release time applies solely to Japanese audiences, while other regions will have different release times. According to different time zones, the schedule is as follows:

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday June 6, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday June 6, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday June 6, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday June 6, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday June 6, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday June 6, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday June 6, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday June 7, 2025 1:10 am

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21?

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21 will air on local TV channels such as Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode at its local time.

Fans can also access the series on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others. For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21 will be available on Crunchyroll approximately two and a half hours after its broadcast in Japan.

Ad

The series is also available on Netflix, but requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 20 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

In episode 20, "The Stronghold," Shisui is revealed as Loulan, Minister Shishou and Lady Shenmei's daughter. Loulan saves Maomao and Kyou-u from punishment by claiming Maomao is 30 and testing anti-aging medicines. At the northern stronghold, Suirei reveals Lady Shenmei's abusive history toward her and her mother due to jealousy over Shishou's first marriage.

Maomao deduces Jinshi's true identity and Shishou's rebellion involving mass-produced firearms. The episode ends with Lakan urging Jinshi to assume his position as Moon Prince and deploy the Forbidden army to stop the rebellion.

Ad

What to expect in The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 21? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In episode 21, Kyou-u's constant presence around Maomao's captivity area, where she conducts research as instructed by Lady Shenmei, poses a significant threat. His unpredictable behavior may cause an incident that implicates Maomao, potentially leading to severe punishment from the volatile Lady Shenmei.

Meanwhile, Loulan shows increasing signs of personal rebellion against her mother's tyrannical rule. Having endured years of abuse and witnessing her mother's cruelty toward Suirei, Loulan appears ready to take decisive action soon.

Ad

The episode will likely build tension between these brewing conflicts while exploring the psychological dynamics within the stronghold's oppressive environment.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More