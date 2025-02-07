  • home icon
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Feb 07, 2025 18:32 GMT
The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Lihua as seen in The Apothecary Diaries anime (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:25 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on Nippon TV's "FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT" block followed by other local TV networks. Later, the anime will be available to stream locally and on Crunchyroll globally.

The anime's previous episode saw Maomao have Jinshi take on the role of the Moon Fairy to give the special envoys a glimpse of what their grandfather saw 50 years ago. The anime later saw Maomao learn about the clinic at the rear palace. With that, she also learned about the rule that restricted women from making medicine.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 release date and time

also-read-trending Trending

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 will be released on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11:25 AM JST. While this is the release date and time for Japan, the simulcast schedule worldwide could see the anime get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7:25 AMFridayFebruary 14
Eastern Daylight Time10:25 AMFridayFebruary 14
British Summer Time3:25 PMFridayFebruary 14
Central European Summer Time
4:25 PMFridayFebruary 14
Indian Standard Time7:55 PMFridayFebruary 14
Philippine Standard Time10:25 PMFridayFebruary 14
Japanese Standard Time11:25 PMFridayFebruary 14
Australia Central Standard Time11:55 PMFridayFebruary 14

Where to watch The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6?

Maomao as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)
Maomao as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 will first air on Nippon TV's "FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT" programming block. Following that, the anime will be available to watch on other local TV networks like BS NTV, AT-X, Animax, and others. In addition, the anime will be available to stream locally on ABEMA Premium, Amazon Prime Video, d Anime Store, HULU, Disney+, and others.

As for international fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5 Recap

Ayla and Aylin as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)
Ayla and Aylin as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 5, titled Moon Fairy, saw Maomao learn about moths' beauty under the moonlight. Keeping that in mind, she forged a plan that would see the special envoys Aylin and Ayla witness the Moon Fairy in action. As hinted in the previous episode, Jinshi took on the role once played by Maomao's grandmother.

The anime later saw Ailan catching a slight fever. While Maomao made medicine for her, Yinghua suggested that she also take her to the clinic. This was the first time Maomao learned about the clinic. Soon after, Jinshi informed her that only men were allowed to become doctors and create medicines. The only reason Maomao was allowed to make medicines was because they were looking the other way in her case.

What to expect from The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6?

Shin as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)
Shin as seen in The Apothecary Diaries (Image via OLM, TOHO Animation STUDIO)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 6, titled The Crystal Pavilion, for the Third Time, will most likely see the head nurse at the clinic approach the Jade Pavilion, officially filing a complaint against Maomao creating medicines. This incident might also see Maomao get a scar on her face.

In addition, the anime episode is set to focus on the Crystal Pavilion once again as Lihua and her head lady-in-waiting Shin might have some conflict.

