The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 will be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast on Japanese TV channels like Nippon Television, Animax, and other related ones. International fans can stream the episode, according to the designated timings, on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode teased Jinshi's origins and saw Maomao getting interested in a strange shrine. She was later accompanied by the Emperor to the same shrine, called the Shrine of Choosing. Maomao cleared this shrine on her first go and revealed how it was created.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all major regions

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 will be released on February 28, 2025, at 11:40 pm JST. This release time is specific for audiences residing in Japan and will vary for the rest of the world. According to different timezones, the schedule is as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Friday February 28, 2025 6:40 am Eastern Time Friday February 28, 2025 9:40 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday February 28, 2025 2:40 pm Central European Time Friday February 28, 2025 3:40 pm Indian Standard Time Friday February 28, 2025 8:10 pm Philippine Time Friday February 28, 2025 10:40 pm Japanese Standard Time Friday February 28, 2025 11:40 pm Australian Central Time Saturday February 29, 2025 1:10 am

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8: Where to watch?

For the Japanese audience, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 will air on local TV channels like Nippon Television, AT-X, Movie Channel Neco, and Animax. Each channel will air the episode as per its local timing. Moreover, the sequel series will also be accessible on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA Premium, Anime Store, and many others.

For global fans, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 will stream on Crunchyroll, approximately 2:30 minutes after its broadcast in Japan. The sequel series is also available on Netflix, but it requires a subscription.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7 recap

Jinshi as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 7, titled The Shrine of Choosing, commenced with a focus on Jinshi's flashback where he saw his mother's uncomfortable expression towards a group of men. The episode then shifted to the newly formed school where maids were taught how to read and write. Maomao was peeking into the school to see Xiaolin's progress.

Maomao later accompanied Xiaolin to the teacher's room. While Xiaolin was asking the teacher questions, Maomao saw a shrine outside the room. The teacher, an old eunuch, then explained to Maomao the rich history behind it. The shrine was created by the first ruler of the Imperial Palace and the person who would clear it could become the next ruler.

Maomao clearing the Shrine of Choosing (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The next day, while Maomao was testing food for Lady Gyokuyou and the Emperor, the latter invited the female protagonist to the Shrine of Choosing. The old eunuch was responsible for the shrine's maintenance and the Emperor wanted to clear it. However, the Emperor had no idea how to clear it so he randomly opened doors and exited the shrine.

On the other hand, Maomao studied the patterns and writings at each of the shrine's doors and led the Emperor to the rooftop, thus clearing the shrine. As claimed by Maomao, the first ruler was colorblind. So, the patterns of the doors, as stated in the writings, were only visible to the first ruler's descendants.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8: What to expect? (speculative)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 is titled Empress Dowager. As the title states, the next episode might focus on Empress Dowager, the widow of the previous Emperor. She is also responsible for one of the consort's houses.

Moreover, the Empress might also have some hidden ties with Jinshi, as teased in the previous episode. So, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 8 might clarify Jinshi's origins as they were just teased in the previous episode.

