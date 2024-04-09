The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4 is scheduled to air on April 16, 2024, at 2 am JST on AT-X, TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, and some other Japanese television channels, according to the official website of the anime series. Crunchyroll will also stream The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4.

The previous episode showcased the origins of Noel after she was adopted by Vanessa. Additionally, the episode showed Alan in action against Horace, who tried killing Noel after she tried to take revenge against him for destroying her home and killing her guardian.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4 release date & time

The Fenrir as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marcy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4 is scheduled to be released on April 16, 2024, at 2:00 am JST. The day and timing of the airing of this episode would vary according to different time zones. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday April 15, 2024 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 15, 2024 1:00 pm British Summer Time Monday April 15, 2024 6:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 15, 2024 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 15, 2024 10:30 pm Philippine Time Monday April 15, 2024 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time Tuesday April 16, 2024 2:00 am Australian Central Time Tuesday April 16, 2024 3:30 am

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

episode 4: Where to watch?

Noel as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4 can be streamed on Crunchyroll globally. This streaming service is the only one that has announced the streaming of this Spring Anime Season.

The episodes are uploaded about 30 minutes after their airing in Japan to the Crunchyroll platform, according to the streaming service's website.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 recap

Noel as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

In the episode titled Stubbornness and Determination, the story picks up from where it left off in the previous episode, with Alan and Noel seeing a Fenrir sitting in the middle of the forest. Alan refuses to kill it even though Noel insists. Later, Noel attempts to kill it but realizes her sword, isn't strong. Alan tells her to make the sword as he sees potential in its build.

Subsequently, Alan travels to Riese and Beatrice who tells him about how one of their kingdom's strongest generals was assassinated recently, which could be the doing of a demon. On the enemy's side, Horace orders Mylene to assassinate Riese and Noel.

Mylene as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

In the second half of the episode, Horace is seen attacking Noel with his Fenrir as the elf struggles against him. Noel experiences a flashback of the time Vanessa was killed, and Horace shows interest in recruiting Noel to his side. However, his offer is rudely declined, after which his Fenrir attacks Noel with an intent to kill. Fortunately, Alan arrives in time and kills the Fenrir, forcing Horace to flee.

On Riese's side, Mylene's arrival is already expected, and she is captured quite easily. After capturing her, Noel decides to take charge of her. Meanwhile, Horace manages to escape but a mysterious demon suddenly appears and kills him. Later, this demon takes over the mission to assassinate Riese and Noel.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

episode 4: What to expect (speculative)?

Beatrice (left) and Riese (right) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marcy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 4 is titled Returning Spirits Festival. Although no preview images have been revealed yet, the episode could be centered around a festival that would take place near Noel's workplace.

Fans can also expect Alan to show more of his overpowered techniques from his past life, which is the usual story development of an isekai series. With Horace now killed, Alan has to face the mysterious demon and save his companions.

