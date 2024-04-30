The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 is scheduled to air on May 7, 2024, at 2 am JST on TV Aichi, TV Tokyo, AT-X, and some other Japanese television channels, according to the official website of the anime series. The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 could also be streamed on Crunchyroll for international fandom.

The previous episode focused on Bret and Craig aiming to give the kingdom to the demons. The archbishop lured Edward toward Crag for a fight to the death, and Brett told the kingdom about their alliance with the demons until Allen interfered.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 release date & time

Noel as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2024, at 2:00 am JST. The day and timing of the airing of this episode would vary according to different time zones. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday May 6, 2024 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday May 6, 2024 1:00 pm British Summer Time Monday May 6, 2024 6:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday May 6, 2024 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday May 6, 2024 10:30 pm Philippine Time Monday May 6, 2024 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time Tuesday May 7, 2024 2:00 am Australian Central Time Tuesday May 7, 2024 3:30 am

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7: Where to watch?

Allen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 can be streamed on Crunchyroll globally. This streaming service is the only one that has announced the streaming of this Spring Anime Season.

The episodes are uploaded to the Crunchyroll platform approximately 30 minutes after they air in Japan.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 6 recap

The demon as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 6 was titled The Utmost Limit of Hate. The chapter commenced where it left off in the previous episode as Allen let the people know the real identity of the demons by broadcasting a conversation between Beatrice and a demon. The demons aimed to steal humans' gifts by luring them through Brett.

After hearing the truth, Brett tried to take care of Allen with his Marionette gift, but Allen denied his every attack. Brett later charged at Allen, but he was punched in the face. On the other hand, Allen joined Edward in the battle against Craig, who had borrowed the power of demons.

Craig as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

As their fight continued, Edward advised Craig not to rely on the powers of demons for so long as this could kill him. Craig saw no reason, as he was overwhelmed by the loss of his wife. He wanted everyone's gifts to be eradicated as his wife's gift took her life. Allen attempted to overpower Craig with sheer strength but found himself overwhelmed instead.

Craig stabbed Edward right in the torso and went for Allen. Fortunately, Allen made a last-minute appearance, and the father-son duo engaged in a battle. Allen landed the finishing blow on Craig, and the day was saved. Allen was offered the same position as his father, but he declined and continued his journey as an adventurer.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7: What to expect (speculative)?

Anriette as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 7 was titled The Imperial Duke's Daughter. Fans can expect the next episode to feature Anriette, as indicated by her appearance in the last minute of the previous episode.

Moreover, Anriette could also join Allen in his journey as an adventurer. With the anime now reaching a middle point, things could only get more interesting with every passing episode.

