The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere is scheduled to air on April 2, 2024, at 2 am Japanese Standard Time, the official website of the anime announced. The premiere of this series will air the first two episodes (episodes 1 and 2) on the same date.

As of this article's publication, there is no other information regarding The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere because the preview trailer/images are released a few days before the episode airs. Also, there is no confirmation of how accurate the anime adaptation will be to the source material, which in this case is a light novel series.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere release date & time

Allen, as seen in the trailer

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere (episodes 1 and 2) will be released at 2 am JST on April 2, 2024. The timing will fluctuate in different timezones of the world. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 1, 2024 1:00 pm British Summer Time Monday April 1, 2024 6:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 1, 2024 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 1, 2024 10:30 pm Philippine Time Tuesday April 2, 2024 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time Tuesday April 2, 2024 2:00 am Australian Central Time Tuesday April 2, 2024 3:30 am

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere: Where to watch

Riese, as seen in the trailer

The international anime fandom can stream the first episode on Crunchyroll roughly 30 minutes after it airs in Japan, as the website claims. The series will air with English subtitles, but there has been no news as to whether The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases will receive a dubbed version.

No other streaming platforms have announced the airing of this anime series as of the publication of this article.

Plot summary of The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

Anriette, as seen in the trailer

The anime series tells the tale of Allen, who is no longer a noble because he cannot utilize his god-gifted powers and is kicked out of the Duchy of Westfeldt. Fortunately for Allen, he was a hero in his previous life, and he takes this chance to start a new life from scratch.

But his past continues to haunt him, as his ex-fiancee tries to get him assassinated, which has the protagonist worried about his life. Moreover, Allen is a person who cannot see others in trouble and tries his best to help them however he can.

This is due to his previous life as a righteous hero, but this attitude could cause him a lot of problems in his current life. Will Allen be able to relax or will he spend the rest of his life defending himself from his past?

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere: What to expect (speculative)

Noel, as seen in the trailer

Although the plotline sounds like your typical 'the protagonist starts weak and becomes overpowered later on,' the series does mingle this trope with an interesting twist that could make the series stand out in the Spring Anime Season of 2024.

Moreover, as this will be a light novel adaptation, fans can expect the series to be relatively slow-paced compared to a series adapted from manga. This also raises the question of how faithful the series will be to its source material, but nothing can be said until The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere, which will comprise the first two episodes.

