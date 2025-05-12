The Beginning After the End not only becomes the next Berserk, but gets worse

The Beginning After the End was never merely another fantasy webcomic—it was a phenomenon. With Arthur Leywin's adolescent struggles, to the lush magic system and a profoundly moving storyline, every update was cherished by fans with reverence.

So when the anime adaptation landed, expectations were not merely high—they were sacred. And yet what fans received was more than disappointing—it was disheartening.

The anime took away all that made the original great. The animation felt lifeless, with irregular pacing, empty characters, and a studio that lacked genuine investment in the project. Even the creator, TurtleMe, seemed to have little control over it.

What could have been a benchmark adaptation now feels like a missed opportunity—if not outright sabotage. The Beginning After the End not only risks being the next Berserk (2016), but it might already be something worse.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and includes spoilers from the The Beginning After the End anime/manhwa.

How The Beginning After the End doesn't only become the next Berserk but worse, explained

The Beginning After the End doesn’t just follow the path of Berserk; it dives even deeper into disappointment. While Berserk struggled with awkward 3D visuals, this anime falters at a more fundamental level—movement itself. Scenes are strung together with lifeless transitions, characters stand stiffy like cardboard cutouts, and backgrounds feel more like placeholders, not part of a living world.

There’s no weight to the fights and no tension in the air. Even emotional moments pass with little to no impact. The entire experience feels mechanical. It’s not just low-budget—it comes across as low-effort.

The pacing rushes forward like it’s in a race no one asked for, skipping over crucial developments. Important scenes come and go without a proper build-up. Relationships feel underdeveloped. Arthur’s emotional growth? Barely explored before it's cast aside.

Other adaptations with far less potential received better treatment. Shows with generic plots and tiny fanbases were given fluid animation, strong sound design, and actual atmosphere. The Beginning After the End had the story, the fans, and the reputation, but the studio didn’t seem to care. They didn’t even seem to try to meet the standard.

Arthur as seen in anime (Image via Studio A-CAT)

The characters feel off. They don’t sound or behave like their original counterparts. What the anime adaptation offers are hollow outlines of Arthur, Tessia, and others. The emotion, the heart, the struggle—all of it has been stripped away. The depth everyone cherished was thrown out.

The world-building has been mishandled. The intricate magic system, the layered kingdoms, the growing tension—all are glossed over. It feels as though the production team was in a hurry to rush to episode 12 before making viewers feel anything.

And then comes the real blow—TurtleMe, the original creator of The Beginning After the End, wasn’t given true creative control. As an executive producer, his influence was limited. His involvement was limited due to reported "creative differences" with the production team.

TurtleMe had a clear vision for the story. However, the adaptation process was led primarily by the production committee, and his role appears to have been limited. As a result, he had minimal influence over key creative decisions and observed the final product largely as an external contributor.

At this stage, resolving the issues may require more than just improvements in a second season. The adaptation's tone, vision, and core narrative intent appear to have diverged significantly from the original. This adaptation doesn’t need a sequel—it needs a reset. A full remake, with a new studio, a new vision, and people who respect the story—people who actually care.

Final thoughts

The Beginning After the End in its original form offered a richer experience than what was presented in the anime adaptation. Key elements such as emotional depth, intricate lore, and character complexity were significantly reduced. Lazy direction, budget animation, and studio priorities appear to have impacted the final result.

TurtleMe's vision was reportedly constrained by broader production decisions. No amount of polish can repair a foundation this damaged. What fans now require is not an improved season—they need a rebuild.

