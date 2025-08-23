The current arc of Kagurabachi might share similarities to an MCU film

The mangaka of Kagurabachi might be getting inspiration from various sources, with many of them being the MCU and the DCEU. This is not a bad thing, as the most famous works of fiction take inspiration from others. For example, Naruto is heavily inspired by Yu Yu Hakusho, Boruto Two Blue Vortex is inspired by Dragon Ball, and Demon Slayer is inspired by Gintama.

Kagurabachi’s creator, Takeru Hokazono, has mentioned that Naruto and Chainsaw Man inspire him; he even mentions influences outside manga like Batman, and it makes so much sense. The setting of Japan in Kagurabachi has the grittiness of Gotham in Batman. Apart from the obvious DC influence, there seems to be an MCU influence.

The current Sword Bearer Assassination Arc in Kagurabachi shows MCU influence. The Hishaku’s motives are similar to Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War; both aim to create chaos and reveal the truth, which drives their attacks.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How the current arc in Kagurabachi was inspired by Captain America: Civil War

The Hishaku attacking the Kamunabi headquarters in Kagurabachi (Image via Shueisha)

The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc’s biggest similarity to Civil War is best seen in the attack on the Kamunabi Headquarters. The Kamunabi is responsible for controlling sorcery in Japan, and the Hishaku is attacking the headquarters to release the Sword Saint, the previous wielder of the Shinuchi, who has been in detention since the Seitei War. What makes the setup similar to Civil War is that the Winter Soldier was also detained.

Yura uses double agents to fast-track the release of the Sword Saint, and Helmut Zemo employs the same methods. The difference between the two is that Yura uses the Hishaku and finds sympathizers among the Kamunabi, while Helmut Zemo works solo, but uses information left behind by Hydra.

Yura manipulates Samura to do his bidding (Image via Shueisha)

The two characters are also masters at manipulation. Helmut Zemo was a master at manipulating human perception, and this was evident in how he caused a rift between the Avengers. Yura also does the same thing, as he was able to use Seichi Samura and Genichi Sojo to do his bidding.

Yura might also be a descendant of the people who were on the Island, hence why he knows so much about what happened there. This might be why he has a strong sense of justice and doesn’t care about the innocent Japanese lives that are killed in his wake. This will make him and Zemo similar, as the two are on a course of revenge for the people they lost.

Final thoughts

Apart from Captain America: Civil War, the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc in Kagurabachi might also be influenced by Captain America: The Winter Soldier. This is due to how the most powerful organizations in the respective stories are revealed to be filled with traitors.

In The Winter Soldier, Hydra controlled Shield and used the powerful organization as a front for its nefarious activities. The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc has Kamunabi members openly supporting the actions of the Hishaku, despite the organization murdering their colleagues.

