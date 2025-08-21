The Hishaku from Kagurabachi might not be evil, explained

Kagurabachi has never put a foot wrong since it started serialization, and that’s a rare feat. Many shonen stories are serialized every year, and many slip up by the second or third volume. The stories that avoid such mistakes are the ones most likely to stand the test of time. Kagurabachi has seen a sharp rise in popularity, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Even though Kagurabachi is groundbreaking, it still borrows many elements from popular battle shonen. One common trope it adopts is the evil organization. In Kagurabachi, this group is called the Hishaku, and they are everything an evil organization should be.

The Hishaku are filled with powerful members who exude an aura. They strike fear into the hearts of viewers, as their actions can be downright evil. There’s also the organization’s planning, which leaves witnesses stunned and in awe. One key thing that many do not realize is that the Hishaku might not be evil. They could just be a group trying to undo the evil covered up by the Kamunabi.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

Why the Hishaku from Kagurabachi might be on the side of good

Hishaku is a terrorist organization in Kagurabachi (Image via Shueisha)

The most popular Shonen battle anime are filled with evil organizations. Naruto has the Akatsuki, Hunter X Hunter has the Phantom Troupe, and Demon Slayer has the Twelve Kizuki. When it comes to execution, each of these organizations was notorious for being nefarious. If things keep going this way, the Hishaku might even surpass these organizations.

One thing the Hishaku has over these organizations is ambiguity. While most of the Hishaku’s actions are portrayed as downright evil, the organization is fighting for the truth. The Hishaku sees beyond the lies that the Kamunabi is selling to the public and wants the truth about the Seitei War to be revealed.

Hokuto is another member of the Hishaku (Image via Shueisha)

While this may be an act of terror to the Japanese world, not all terrorist acts stem from evil. The Kamunabi saw a genocide happen, and instead of sharing that information with the world, they chose to crown the perpetrator as a hero. It gets more complicated when viewers see the effects of some of the Enchanted Blades.

The Shinuchi, for example, is a weapon of mass destruction, and its creation can only come from a mind filled with evil. Despite the disastrous and long-lasting effects of Kunishige’s inventions, characters rarely call him what he is: a bloodthirsty individual. The Hishaku simply targeted the man who was instrumental in a genocide.

Final thoughts

From the way Yura, the leader of the Hishaku, speaks, it is clear he doesn’t trust the people in power. He has every reason to, as the Kamunabi has selectively chosen when and where they would perform acts of goodwill. Although the Hishaku commits evil by involving innocent bystanders, the Kamunabi does the same by allowing the illegal sale of humans at the Rakuzaichi auction.

