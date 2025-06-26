Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers: Chihiro proves Samura wrong with a strike filled with emotion

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers surfacing online on Thursday, June 26, 2025, the series was expected to continue Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Seiichi Samura. Interestingly, the spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as the chapter showed Chihiro's resolve and an unexpected twist. The official chapter is set to be released on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, a flashback revealed how Chihiro Rokuhira learned the truth about the Seitei War and the Sword Saint's "Malediction." He also discovered the purpose of Enten's creation and its connection to Kunishige Rokuhira's guilt and a hope for a better future.

Likewise, the chapter highlighted Chihiro's battle against Samura, where the former revealed that he wanted to break the Shinuchi blade. However, Samura didn't think it was possible since it had been tried many times. Yet, Chihiro remained firm in his resolve and arrived at an enlightenment regarding Enten's True Realm.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 84.

Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers show Chihiro Rokuhira putting a dent in the Tobimune blade

Chihiro Rokuhira, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers, the chapter is titled The Scarred Ones.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers begin with Samura perplexingly asking Chihiro if he wants to break the Shinuchi. Although he acknowledges the purpose behind Enten's creation, he cannot imagine how the sword could break other Enchanted Blades, since his Tobimune didn't suffer a single chip.

Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers confirm that Chihiro wants to become a blacksmith like his father. Samura finally understands Chihiro's resolve, but isn't ready to acknowledge Chihiro as the bearer of the responsibility. Rather, he feels the Contracted Sword Bearers from the past should carry the burden.

However, Chihiro reminds him that he's the son of Kunishige Rokuhira - implying that he has as much responsibility as Samura. As he says this, Chihiro unleashes his powers and charges at Samura. The blind swordsman realizes that Chihiro is faster than before. Yet, he blocks Chihiro's attack in time and counters it with a fierce clash.

Chihiro takes on Samura (Image via Shueisha)

While clashing his blades with Samura, Chihiro realizes that the blind swordsman truly wants to take Enten from him. Meanwhile, Samura recognizes a spike in Chihiro's strength, not only in speed. It's almost as if Chihiro is mimicking Samura's Crow ability.

As per Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers, Chihiro absorbed Samura's Crow while it was floating towards him. At the same time, the Enten user feels a deeper connection with his katana. He also understands that he cannot change Samura's mind unless he can put a scratch on his Tobimune blade.

Chihiro wants to prove to Samura that his desires aren't dreamy nonsense. According to Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers, Chihiro wants to show Samura a path where he lives using the power of his Enten. Meanwhile, Samura refuses to acknowledge Chihiro's words and ferociously attacks him. The heavy blows from Tobimune leave Chihiro's hands scarred.

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

He looks at his hands, as they are drenched in blood. Chihiro also realizes that he hasn't been able to put a dent in Tobimune, despite the repeated clashes. Although he groans in pain, his eyes remain resolute. Seeing Chihiro's condition, Samura chides the boy's desires and feels it's truly nonsense. As such, he wants to end his misery.

At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers show a flashback moment between Rou and Chihiro, where the former reveals how Samura has zero blindspots because of the Tobimune blade's Crow ability. Apparently, Samura can sense his surroundings through the crow feathers.

Chihiro says the goldfish of Enten provides him with the same ability; he can get a general idea of his surroundings without touching them. Yet, it's nowhere near the scale of Tobimune. Precisely why, the Masumi members are natural enemies to Samura's technique. They can reduce the origin of their presence to the smallest margin and blend into the space itself.

Rou, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Using this ability, Rou and other Masumi members emerge from nowhere and launch a surprise attack on Samura. However, the blind swordsman anticipated such a move. While he is busy fighting the Masumi members, Chihiro Rokuhira performs Suzaku, which he absorbed using Enten's Aka.

Samura surmises that Chihiro probably wants to heal his hands. That said, the blind swordman notes that recovery requires familiarity with the nerve structure. It cannot be used immediately. Chihiro can only heal a bone at the minimum in such a short time. He also suspects that the Masumi have only come to buy Chihiro some time.

Elsewhere, in Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers, Iori and his classmate, Ikura, arrive at the scene. Iori appears worried to see her father engaged in a fierce battle against the Masumi. Meanwhile, Rou wonders why Samura is afraid to face the future since he hasn't healed his eyes. He notes that Masumi wouldn't be a challenge to him if his eyes were healed.

Chihiro, as seen wielding Enten (Image via Shueisha)

However, Samura responds to him by saying that he has already seen his own future. As he says this, he launches another Iai White Purity Style technique in their direction. Samura doesn't want to let Rou and others give Chihiro more time to heal his wounds. However, he soon discovers that Chihiro wasn't healing himself.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers, Chihiro Rokuhira has put the absorbed Suzaku flames into Enten's sheath to increase the firepower of his Iai White Purity Sword technique. The moment Samura realizes the truth, Chihiro goes behind him and unleashes the stored power.

Chihiro says he doesn't care if his body becomes full of scars, as long as he can fulfill his commitment. Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers end with Chihiro Rokuhira's overwhelming strike reaching Samura, as the Tobimune blade finally gets chipped.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers suggest the upcoming issue will focus on Chihiro Rokuhira's response to Samura's doubts. As per the spoilers, Chihiro wants to carve a path where Samura doesn't have to die. Although it's difficult, he has shown promise by chipping Samura's Tobimune blade.

Now, it remains to be seen if the blind swordsman can truly open his eyes and see the boy's resolve. Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 84 spoilers have shown Chihiro's interesting strategy, as he channeled the absorbed Suzaku flames into his own blade's sheath to create more firepower for the Iai White Purity Style technique. It shows Chihiro's ingenuity as a fighter.

