Seiichi Samura from Kagurabachi might be based on Marvel’s Daredevil

Shonen has lacked a battle manga with as much depth as Kagurabachi since this decade began. While the likes of Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen have come close, two of them do not encompass the themes that Kagurabachi possesses. From how Kagurabachi is written, it is clear that Takeru Hokazano was inspired by many anime and manga. The most obvious ones are Hunter X Hunter, Hell's Paradise, and Rurouni Kenshin.

However, Kagurabachi also has influences that extend beyond anime and manga. The Marvel and DC comics also inspire the story. DC inspirations are apparent in the enchanted blades themselves. DC Comics has many enchanted blades that are used by both heroes and villains.

Where the manga borrows from Marvel is in one of its most iconic characters: Seiichi Samura. Seiichi Samura might have been inspired by Matt Murdock, the Daredevil. This is something fans have noticed, as the two characters have similar beliefs. They also fight similarly. Keep reading to find out why Marvel’s Daredevil and Kagurabachi’s Seiichi Samura are connected.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s views and may contain spoilers.

How Kagurabachi takes inspiration from Marvel’s Daredevil

Samura clings to religion like Matt Murdock (Image via Shueisha)

Seiichi Samura is one of Kagurabachi’s most enigmatic characters. His first appearance in the series is after the Rakuzaichi arc, where the Hishaku are hot on his heels. Viewers are shocked to see that one of the swordsmen who wielded an enchanted blade was blind.

However, Seiichi Samura was not born with blindness; the same with Matt Murdock, the Daredevil. Their similarities do not end with them being visually impaired. Their mentalities after their condition is what makes them eerily similar. Both Samura and Murdock see their disabilities as an aid to their cynicism. The world is ugly, and Samura and Murdock are glad they don’t get to see it.

Samura fights with echolocation like Daredevil (Image via Shueisha)

The two characters also see themselves as arbitrators of justice, but the methods they use are twisted and self-injurious. Matt Murdock takes it on himself to dole out his version of justice, this is despite being a lawyer. The justice he chases is not enough for him; he wants something more, and he feels inadequate when he can’t do enough.

Seiichi Samura’s journey in Kagurabachi is also fueled by inadequacy. He saved Japan from the Seitei war, but he still brands himself as a villain. His colleague killed innocent civilians in their hundreds of thousands, and it hurts Samura that he couldn’t do anything. This is why he takes the radical approach of ending the lives of the enchanted sword bearers.

Final thoughts

Another thing that unites both Seiichi Samura and Matt Murdock is obsession. Both of them are willing to burn everything in their wake to achieve their goals. In Murdock’s case, he puts his romantic life in jeopardy for the sake of justice. Seiichi Samura also aids the Hishaku, an evil organization, just to achieve his goals.

They are also devotees to their respective religions. Matt Murdock’s Christianity blends into his vigilante work, and Seiichi Samura’s Buddhism also shapes his desire for wanton suffering.

