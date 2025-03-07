The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 is set to release on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. With the Viscountess set to ask Primula and Kenichi for a favor of her own, it’s likely that whatever it is will guide season 1 to its conclusion over these last few installments.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 release date and time

Kenichi's latest score may play a role in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10's events (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, March 14 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10

Kenichi's latest purchase will also likely play a role in The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime season.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 began with Primula meeting with the Viscountess of Astrantia, Canaan L’Eupatorium. Kenichi, meanwhile, took Anemone to get another grimoire registered to her. Primula revealed that she promised the Viscountess a brooch that night, with Kenichi giving her one. It was obvious something bothered her, but she refused to discuss it when he asked.

Myaley then told Kenichi of the existence of dungeons, with the two of them, Anemone, and Vel all exploring one that day. Kenichi found crystals within and began mining them, but they were forced to retreat when a massive cave spider appeared. They returned the next day with Nyamena in tow since Primula wanted to take some time off work. Kenich found this suspicious, but didn’t press, instead setting out the next morning.

After defeating the cave spider, they discovered an even larger female lurked further in, unable to go where the smaller male could. It cornered Kenichi and co, who found the attacks which killed the male spider ineffective. Kenichi decided to buy an excavator, using it and Anemone’s explosion magic to achieve victory. Primula revealed Corolla was being harassed, and asked the Viscountess for a favor, who asked for an unknown one in return as the episode ended.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 10 should begin with the Viscountess revealing what her favor is to Kenichi and Primula. However, with no indication of what she may want before episode 9 ended, it’s virtually impossible to predict what this favor could or will be.

In any case, episode 10 should see this favor be something which will take a long time for Kenichi and Primula to achieve. Likewise, this should guide the season to its conclusion as its final few releases appear over the horizon. The episode should end with Kenichi and co setting out to do this favor after spending most of the episode preparing to depart.

