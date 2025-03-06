The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9: Primula befriends royalty while Kenichi conquers a dungeon

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 was expected to focus primarily on what Kenichi and co’s next adventure would be following Corolla’s opening. Officially released on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the installment did indeed see both new narrative development come into play for both Kenichi and Primula.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 saw primary focus given to the former, understandably so given it saw him enter a dungeon for the first time. However, Primula’s plotline seems to be the more overarching and impactful of the two, seeing the pair befriend members of the Astrantian ruling class.

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 sees Kenichi get on Astrantian royalty’s good side

Brief episode recap

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 began with Primula meeting with the wife of Viscount Eupatorium, Canaan L’Eupatorium. Kenichi explained that she was visiting the lord of Astrantia that day as he and Anemone visited the mage shop, buying another grimoire for her. The mage threw a book on household magic in for free since it had clearly piqued Anemone’s interest.

That night, Primula explained that Canaan wanted a brooch after feeling chagrinned by the Dahlia noblewomen having them and her not. Kenichi gave her one, which she commented had an engraving of a woman that looked similar to the Viscountess. He suggested telling her it was custom-made for her to oversell it, but he found Primula’s expression inr response suspicious. Nyamena observed this intently, while Myaley observed her intensely in turn.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 then saw Kenichi learn of the existence of dungeons in this world from Myaley. She said he kept this from him so she could tell him without Nyamena finding out. However, Anemone overheard and demanded to come as well, with Vel the bobcat also tagging along. The foursome made their way into a nearby dungeon, with Anemone taken by how pretty and scenic the interior was.

Ad

Primula spends the first half of The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 dealing with some hidden frustration (Image via East Fish Studio)

Kenichi took photographs as they progressed deeper, eventually finding a vein of crystals. As he began harvesting them with power tools, Myaley warned of a beast approaching, which turned out to be a giant cave spider. Kenichi tried asking Anemone to cast a fireball, but she was petrified with fear. Kenichi made the call to retreat, with the cave spider not following them. Anemone apologized to him outside, but he comforted her and told her it was okay.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 saw Nyamena and Myaley fight about why she wasn’t invited that night. The former said she’d come on the next trip, which Primula approved of since she wanted to take some time off from work. Kenichi asked if something was bothering her, which she curtly denied. Nyamena celebrated being able to go work off some “irritation” she had been dealing with, which Kenichi found suspicious.

Ad

Kenichi then gave Anemone her new grimoire later that night, urging her to wait to use it until she was feeling better. Nyamena then congratulated Anemone while saying she’d teach her how to be an adventurer that night. She and Myaley were seen training the young girl before returning to the cave with Kenichi the next day. Now a group of five, they made their way back to where the crystals were, with the cave spider eventually appearing again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 saw Kenichi arm the girls with sprayable poison, which deterred the spider. Anemone then launched a fireball at it, injuring the spider and forcing its retreat. Nyamena then suggested they pursue it, which Kenichi agreed with since it would venture into the woods at night. The cave eventually opened up into a massive cavern, where they found the spider hiding and finished it off.

Ad

They also found an even bigger female cave spider, deciding to retreat since it couldn’t fit through the passage and would eventually die of starvation. It initially blocked their exit, but Vel leapt into action, first blinding the spider. Anemone then launched another fireball, but the female was shown to have magical resistance. Nyamena realized the female spider was trying to take them down with her by blocking the exit.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 saw Kenichi store the male’s corpse while Myaley and Nyamena continued spraying the female with poison. Realizing they’d need to physically move the spider to leave, Kenichi purchased an excavator from Shangri-La. He told the others to move to safety as he approached the female spider, at first succeeding in the fight until the excavator’s engine stalled.

Ad

Anemone's magic saves Kenichi and co from doom in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 (Image via East Fish Studio)

Anemone then decided to cast her explosion magic, sending the female flying. Kenichi then restarted the engine and finished it off. After storing the female’s corpse and the excavator, Kenichi finished mining the entire cave system’s crystals. Kenichi then revealed his intent to eat the cave spider’s egg, turning it into a sweet egg custard. While the others were skeptical and grossed out at first, they eventually tried it and declared it to be delicious.

Ad

The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 then saw Kenichi unintentionally reveal how easy cheese was to make, with Primula urging him to do so. She then asked if she could show the Viscountess how to make cheese, which he argued against initially. She then revealed that Corolla’s restaurants were being harassed by local corrupt merchants who had ties to the spice syndicates.

This was revealed to be what was bothering Primula, with her plan being to use the Viscountess’ powers to stop this harassment. They urged Primula to rely on them instead, but she said she’d need their power later. Kenichi eventually acquiesced, with the Viscountess giving Primula what she wanted in return. The episode ended with the Viscountess visiting Kenichi and co at their home, begging him for help with something yet to be revealed.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

With The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 9 teasing the Viscountess’ request of Kenichi, this will likely be the next release’s main focus. At the very least, it should open with Kenichi and Primula hearing out the request and being told to provide an answer after giving it some thought. However, the upcoming installment will likely see the pair immediately accept and get to work on whatever it is.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback