Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 is set to release on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following the official introduction of antagonists Stanley Snyder and Dr. Xeno in the previous episode, fans are expecting the Kingdom of Science’s next conflict to begin soon.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 release date and time

Dr. Xeno's introduction will likely continue in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on February 6 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, February 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, February 6, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5

The Kingdom of Science should also plot their next moves in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for the Winter 2025 anime. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 began with Senku and his allies creating space from their assailant while deciding their next move. However, Ukyo then said he heard an engine, which Kohaku disputed as she didn’t see a boat. This led to the reveal that their enemy was attacking from a plane in the sky, effectively halting their retreat. Thankfully, Senku made some acetylene gas which Kirisame threw up at the plane, stalling its engine and seemingly damaging it.

This forced the pilot to make a crash landing, at which point he reported to his boss before leaving the area. Senku and Ryusui decided to pursue their attacker, but in reality simply wanted to take the abandoned plane for themselves. However, they did send a detachment of Gen, Chrome, and Kohaku to pursue the pilot, along with the backpack radio. Gen eventually realized they were being led into a trap, and decided to go ahead of Chrome and Kohaku.

He was eventually confronted by the pilot, who brought him back to his base, an apparent factory surrounded by a large cornfield, runway, hangar, and dairy farm. Here, Gen was introduced to Dr. Xeno, the boss of the pilot Stanley Snyder. Xeno hooked Gen up to a lie detector, but Gen realized immediately. The episode likewise ended with Gen lying through his teeth to get on Xeno’s good side and steal everything he had for Senku and the Kingdom of Science.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 (speculative)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 should begin with a continued focus on Dr. Xeno, Stanley, and Gen as the former two further interrogate Gen. Likewise, they should press him about his claim that Taiju is the Kingdom of Science’s leader, with Gen eventually convincing them. This should then lead to Xeno officially inviting Gen to join his group.

Stanley should then take Gen somewhere at Xeno’s orders, leaving Xeno behind to muse on Gen’s actions. Given the immediate comparisons Gen drew between Senku and Xeno, it’s possible that the two actually know each other somewhat. Likewise, Xeno may reveal he knows the truth as focus shifts to Senku and the Kingdom of Science, followed by an ending update on Kohaku and Chrome.

