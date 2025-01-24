The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 is set to release on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 9PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Primula’s confession of love for Kenichi, fans are curious to see how their love flourishes, as well as if this apparent inventor in the next empire over is Kenichi’s foe.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 has at least confirmed its release info.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 release date and time

Primula's feelings should be a main focus of The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 (Image via East Fish Studio)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 will air on Japanese television networks at 9PM JST on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on January 8 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early on Friday, January 31 instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:00AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 7:00AM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 12:00PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Central European Time 1:00PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Indian Standard Time 5:30PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 8:00PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 10:30PM, Thursday, January 30, 2025

Where to watch The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4

Kenichi may find himself in combat yet again in (Image via East Fish Studio)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for their Winter 2025 anime season offerings.

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 recap

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 3 began with Kenichi selling some more jewelry to Mallow to replenish his bank account. This allowed him to order a log cabin off of Shangri-La; however, he unintentionally ordered a prefab kit rather than a fully built log cabin. He started putting it together by himself, but eventually Myaley and the beastfolk stumbled upon him. They helped him finish it in a month to thank him for the meal he made.

One month after the initial construction was finished, Kenichi finally had his quiet life set up for him. He said goodbye to Azalea and thanked her for all she did for him, which left her sad. The next day, he was attacked by some dog beastfolk while exploring the area around his home. After forcing them to flee, he came across a bobcat injured by them. Kenichi brought the animal back to his house to nurse it to health, with Myaley eventually coming to see it.

After this, Primula came to see him and stayed the night, taking him to her father the next day. Here, he sold more wares which Primula sampled. Several days later, the bobcat was fully healed and released, with Primula visiting Kenichi once again. She expressed her romantic feelings to him before going on a month-long business trip. The episode ended with Kenichi realizing an apparent inventor in the neighboring empire may also be from his world.

What to expect from The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 (speculative)

The Daily Life of a Middle-aged Online Shopper in Another World episode 4 should begin with a focus on Kenichi as he tries to learn more about this foreign inventor. With it being clear that he at least somehow has knowledge of Kenichi’s world, this will likely become Kenichi’s main goal for now. Episode 4 should also give a brief focus to Primula on her trip, as well briefly introduce this foreign inventor to the audience.

