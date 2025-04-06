The Death Devil is kinder than Chainsaw Man fans think (& chapter 198 shows why)

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 has created an unmissable buzz following its reveal of the Death Devil. The girl who was being labelled as Death turned out to be something else, and Death was ever present, for most of Part II. Fami turned out to be the Death Devil, and the new girl, who was thought to be Death, was the actual Famine Devil.

Ad

Given the nature of the fear embodied, speculation around Death being terrible and malicious was born. However, the final panels of Chainsaw Man chapter 198 may be hinting otherwise— the Death Devil is actually kinder than she might be coming off as. Daresay, the eldest of the Horsemen sisters, could even be wanting the best for humanity.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter testifies that Death is actually tender-hearted

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 198 settled the debate by finally revealing the last of the Horsemen and establishing identities. With War and Control certain, there was a cloud of mystery around Famine and Death. The latter was due to arrive later, and Fami seemed to always be present. But the latest chapter set the record straight by showcasing that Death was constant, and it was Fami who arrived late.

Now in the closing panels of Chainsaw Man chapter 198, Fami asks Death to die if she feels anything for mankind. In response, Death lifts up her clothes to expose a hollow interior, stating that she disposed all of her organs yet "couldn't die." This statement is likely being misread. The Death Devil isn't the dark and terrible entity she was being made out to be— rather the opposite.

Ad

For one, she stopped Fami from "saving humanity." In tandem, she could have a love and sense of value for humanity (in a twisted way). Her disposal of her internal organs to "feel something" may be an indication that she tried to give up her life but couldn't do so. She is aware of what Death does and means to humanity and might be trying to rid them of it, but is unable to.

Ad

Death Devil in Chainsaw Man chapter 198 (Image via Viz Media)

This would feed well into her schemes so far. Considering the overall picture from the present angle, Death didn't conceal anything but her identity. She likely still wants to prevent the Nostradamus Prophecy from coming true, but cannot do so herself. The "festival" that she is planning for may be a setup for the final battle where she truly gives up her life.

Ad

For this, the present and most potent force would be Yoru, supplemented by the Pochita weapon. This is in relation to Denji/Pochita battling Death and the event of them being unable to kill her, given that she can control Primal Fears (like Falling Devil) and have them accompany her in a bout. Denji/Pochita's loss would lead to Yoru weaponizing them and facing off against her older sister.

Then again, this is a double-edged sword. While attaining immortality is an offer practically no one would turn down, it would transform Earth into a living Hell. No death would birth an uncontrollable chaos featuring endless war, strife and a massive drain on resources. So, it is likely Death is warmer than it appears and doesn't want humanity to suffer like this, and is trying to push for a different route.

Ad

In conclusion

Death Devil (Image via Viz Media)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man chapter 198 delivers a powerful and enlightening twist that redefines the perception of the Death Devil. Rather a harbinger of destruction, Death may be shown to be a complex and possibly compassionate entity, whose actions hint at a deeper, maybe even protective, intent toward humanity.

Ad

By subtly steering events and refraining from overt violence, she could be desiring to avoid chaos as much as possible.

Her inability to die speaks greatly of her burden and the symbolic weight she carries. This chapter finally establishes the Horsemen's identities whilst also raising fresh philosophical questions about mortality, sacrifice, and the role of primal fears.

Yet mysterious, the Death Devil stands as a nuanced character whose motivations are seemingly quite noble. All in all, the latest chapter dares readers to rethink the meaning of embodying death.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Casey Mendez Casey has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda since almost a year. Being drawn into the world of animanga after watching the Dragon Ball series almost a decade ago, Casey's interest in the genre, along with his love of crafting plot theories influenced his writerly endeavors. Presently pursuing a Master's degree in International Business, Casey worked for Uneake and FootballExpress for 1.3 years before joining Sportskeeda.



Casey's writings reflect his commitment to producing the most reliable content, evidenced by his flair for in-depth reporting. He places a high value on meticulous research and complete factual accuracy.



Although it was legendary Akira Toriyama’s magnum opus that influenced his love of animanga, Casey soon branched out and explored other titles. The unique ways in which mangakas express ideas, as well as their far-reaching effects, have inspired Casey in his creative pursuits.



When not busy writing, Casey enjoys working out, listening to music, strumming the guitar, and playing football. Know More