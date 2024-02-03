The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12AM JST. With the previous episode being more slice-of-life-esque, fans are expecting the coming installment to return to the core plot of the series in some way.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 and more.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 set to reveal Yukari’s origins

Release date and time, where to watch

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12AM JST on Saturday, February 10, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Friday, February 9, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Episode 5 recap

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 5 began with Himari sensing a malevolent presence on someone as she walked to school, who told her to stay away. She learned his name was Hayato Hidaka, nicknamed the Cursed, and that he didn’t come to school often. Those who hang around him allegedly get sick or hurt. She then learned that his family is a Tsukimono clan, which is a family who employs Ayakashi for various reasons.

She also learned that the Hidaka family had a connection to her parents, inspiring her to visit them and find out more. She explained this to Hayato, who said he didn’t know anything. She then asked him about the darkness around him, but he refused to explain. She then told Aoi and co about meeting him, where Aoi revealed that they were childhood friends. Himari then walked to school with Hayato the next morning, telling him he met the kid in the fox mask ayakashi.

He then told her about his friendship with Aoi, and how he made an agreement with the fox mask ayakashi, with Aoi vanishing soon after. She then summoned the ayakashi, explaining that Hidaka can’t see them and inviting them to go to Momochi house. After entering Momochi house, Aoi appeared as Nue, helping to deal with the Ayakashi. The episode ended with Himari and Hayato becoming friends, and the latter feeling better and forgetting Aoi in the aftermath.

What to expect (speculative)

With the previous installment taking more of an episodic slice-of-life approach, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 will likely advance the core plot in some way. One likely option is to focus on Yukari’s backstory, especially with Aoi and Ise’s having been further fleshed out in the last two releases..

Likewise, fans can expect The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 to feature some flashback-like sequences detailing Yukari’s origins in the ayakashi world. This will also likely reveal that Kasha has been involved in Yukari’s life from an early time as well, hence his animosity toward Nue’s enemy.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.