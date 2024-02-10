The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the series’ official website. With all of the major backstories out of the way, fans are curious to see exactly which direction the series goes in next.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 and more.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 likely to begin a slow, long build to fight with Kasha

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12AM JST on Saturday, February 17, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Friday, February 16, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Saturday, February 17, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 6 began with Yukari having a nightmare of his past. The next day, the lesser yokai asked Aoi (Nue) for help with a nearby spring. Yukari then revealed he can’t sense or hear Ryujin, whom he’s revealed to be related to and was once made a human sacrifice to. The group then visited the spring, discovering tainted water. Yukari passed out shortly thereafter, prompting the others to rush him home.

It’s deduced that something has happened to Ryujin, putting Yukari’s life at risk. Himari wanted to offer herself as a sacrifice, but everyone, even Yukari, rejected this. Eventually, Himari convinced Aoi to let herself be the sacrifice, which successfully drew out Ryujin. Yukari then appeared, asking Aoi to release him from his contract so he can calm Ryujin and save Himari. Aoi agreed, while Himari saw Yukari’s human life through flashbacks of his memories.

Yukari then appeared, explaining that he was raised as an assassin, but his target, the emperor, died by another’s hands. They also came after Yukari, but he killed them. However, he was vilified as a man-eating killer and later sacrificed to Ryujin as punishment for the emperor’s death. The two then rescued Ryujin, who expressed gratitude to them. The episode ended with the pair returning safely, and a tease that Kasha had placed the curse on Ryujin.

What to expect (speculative)

With Yukari’s backstory done, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 should see a stretch of episodes focused on action given that the season is now at its midway point. Likewise, Kasha could very well reappear, prompting a one-on-one fight between him and Aoi when the latter is in his Nue state.

Another likely scenario for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 is the episode focusing on additional gods of the yokai world, such as Ryujin. This could instead be used to build into an eventual confrontation with Kasha, which would likely occur in the final episodes of the season after a fairly long build.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.