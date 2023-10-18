The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 exact release time and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 will be coming out next week, and Leo is trying to adapt to the modern world while developing a stronger bond with Riselia. Riselia also continues to struggle with the process of developing her Holy Sword, which was one of the main plot points earlier in the series.

Another important thing that is probably going to be addressed in The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 is Leo's plans moving forward. It's time for him to see what he will do in this new reality, considering his past as a dark overlord many centuries ago. Although this is an Ecchi anime, there is going to be a lot of comedy moving forward.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 will be released on October 24 in Japan

Release date and countdown

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 will be released next Tuesday, October 24, at 1:30 am JST. As happened with previous episodes, the new ones will be coming out every week with this release schedule unless there are issues such as delays or production issues, which can be fairly common in the industry.

On the other hand, these are the release dates for different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 11:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 5:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 12:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, October 24, 2 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, October 23, 2:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, October 23, 12:00 pm

Streaming details

Leonis and Riselia will appear in The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 once again (Image via Passione).

Those who live in Japan can watch this Passione production on two of the country's most important anime platforms, TV Tokyo and BS Fuji.

On the other hand, those who live outside that country can watch The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy on HIDIVE, which is the streaming platform that owns the rights to the series abroad.

Previous episode recap

The majority of the episode took place in the academy, showing some of Riselia's struggles. She still hasn't managed to master her Holy Sword, and the episode gave her a lot of focus on how she still has a long way to go if she wants to master her abilities.

There was also a lot of focus on Leonis and him trying to gain more information about the human world, of which Riselia is a part. It was complemented by classic Harem anime comedy, but the bulk of the episode gave him time to discover a lot more about the history he missed while asleep.

What to expect from the following episode?

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy episode 4 is probably going to focus a lot more on Leonis and Riselia's friendship and their everyday lives in the academy. There is also going to be a lot more focus on Leonis' plans moving forward to return as a Dark Lord and overall maintaining the structure that the series has had thus far.

There is a chance that the story will also focus more on Riselia's growth and abilities, although considering that the latest episode already showed that, perhaps they are going to focus on another aspect of the series.

