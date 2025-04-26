The Dinner Table Detective episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 is set to release on Friday, May 2, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kageyama’s help all but confirming Chizuru as the culprit, it’s expected that Reiko and Kazamatsuri will do the work needed to legally arrest her in the next episode.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 release date and time

Reiko's frustration with Kazamatsuri may lead her to reveal her true identity in The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, May 2, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, May 2. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Friday, May 2 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, May 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, May 2, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, May 2, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, May 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, May 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, May 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, May 2, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM Saturday, May 3, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 5

Kageyama will likely become an unofficial part of Reiko and Kazamatsuri's team in The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated mystery series is already confirmed to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 recap

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 began with Reiko already at the crime scene of Shinichi Nozaki’s death. While it wasn’t obviously a murder, they still had to test for poison. His phone and keys were also missing. Kazamatsuri immediately blamed a girlfriend given Nozaki was only in his underwear. After finding further evidence to support this, they asked his coworkers. While no one confirmed he had a girlfriend, Eri Sawada revealed he recently resigned.

She and Kazamatsuri then found an eyewitness who saw a tall woman leaving Nozaki’s apartment. A second eyewitness recognized Nozaki, but said he was with a short woman. The two then found a destroyed phone which belonged to Nozaki. The autopsy also confirmed that he was indeed poisoned. That night at dinner, Kageyama offered to help once again, but Reiko refused. They then learned that Nozaki had dated several different women in recent months.

They then investigated local matchmakers, where they narrowed their suspects down to three women. The most likely suspect proved to be Chizuru Morino, who worked at a flower shop and knew about the other women. Her store also carried dimpylate. That night, Kageyama helped Reiko realize that the tall and short women were the same person. The episode ended with Kageyama asserting that the culprit used elevator shoes to change her height.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 (speculative)

Thanks to Kageyama’s clue to Reiko, The Dinner Table Detective episode 5 will likely see her and Kazamatsuri officially solve Nozaki’s murder and arrest Chizuru. This should happen fairly early on in the installment, setting up the rest of its focus to explain Nozaki and Chizuru’s romantic relationship. More likely than not, her motivations will be confirmed as the fact that he was seeing two other women besides her while they dated.

However, this is unlikely to take the entirety of the next episode, especially given how the first four have progressed thus far. Likewise, it’s expected that the second half of episode 5 will see Reiko and Kazamatsuri’s next case begin. The episode will likely end with the pair being stumped, prompting Reiko to reveal her true identity and call in Kageyama.

