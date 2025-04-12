The Dinner Table Detective episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 is set to release on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 11:30 PM JST according to the series’ official website. As Reiko and Kazamatsuri struggle with another murder, the former will likely bring Kageyama in as an official consultant, revealing her true identity to Kazamatsuri likewise.

Although it’s essentially a foregone conclusion that pre-release spoilers and leaks won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 release date and time

Kazamatsuri's cluelessness may be what convinces Reiko to have her butler Kageyama join them in The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 PM JST on Friday, April 18, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, April 18. A vast minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Friday, April 18 locally, like in Japan. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 18, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 18, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, Friday, April 18, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM Saturday, April 19, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 3

Kageyama will likely prove himself indispensable to Reiko and Kazamatsuri in The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated mystery series is already confirmed to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles as it airs weekly in Japan. This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 recap

The Dinner Table Detective episode 2 began with Reiko telling Kazamatsuri that she solved the case. However, she then fell on the floor, prompting Kageyama to shut the blinds and her to shine her phone’s flashlight at the suspects. A flashback explained that the suspect was wearing alexandrite, which could look green or red depending on the light. This confirmed Hinako as the culprit, with Kageyama explaining that Mizuho simply didn’t recognize Hinako after so long.

After Kageyama finished, they chased after Kazamatsuri and Hinako, with the latter explaining her love for Mai, which is why she attacked Mizuho, who was still alive. Kageyama then drove Reiko home, cementing their relationship as butler and employer. Focus then shifted to Reiko dreaming of a moment with her father, when Kazamatsuri awoke her for a murder. The victim was Kinue Kodama, a famous realtor who had left a dying message her killer wiped away.

The murder weapon was a trophy which the killer threw through an upstairs window. The alarm also didn’t sound, suggesting someone in the house was the culprit. This led the pair to gather everyone in the house and establish a timeline. All of Kinue’s children had motive and means, but none were more suspicious than the others. The episode ended with Kageyama hearing of the crime on the news, seemingly deciding to go assist Reiko likewise.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 (speculative)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 should begin with a focus on Reiko and Kazamatsuri as they each declare they’re stumped. They should then learn of the key which was found at the crime scene in the previous episode, which will likely allow them to eliminate at least one suspect. After doing so, Reiko will likely be called outside to speak with Kageyama.

Episode 3 should see her butler express a desire to help her out on this latest case given his concern for how exhausted she looked on TV. Reiko will likely grow upset at his crassness as Kazamatsuri approaches, learning of Reiko’s true identity and bringing Kageyama on. The episode should end with a focus on Kageyama being brought up to speed, and eventually identifying and helping to arrest the killer.

