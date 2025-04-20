The Dinner Table Detective episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 is set to release on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. With another murder solved thanks to Kageyama’s help, the upcoming installment should focus on developing his character and getting him regularly involved with Reiko’s detective work.

Although pre-release spoilers and leaks likely won’t be made available, The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 at least has confirmed release information.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 release date and time

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 should see Kageyama developed and begin asking to join Reiko on her investigations (Image via Madhouse)

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 is set for a premiere in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Friday, April 25, 2025. Virtually all overseas audiences will see the episode premiere locally sometime during the day on Friday, April 25.

A minority of viewers will instead see the series premiere early morning on Friday, April 25 locally, like in Japan. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7:30AM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:30AM, Friday, April 25, 2025 British Summer Time 3:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:00PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:30PM, Friday, April 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:00AM Saturday, April 26, 2025

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective episode 4

The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 will also likely see Kazamatsuri discover Reiko's true identity (Image via Madhouse)

The highly anticipated mystery series is already confirmed to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video internationally with English subtitles, as it airs weekly in Japan.

This was confirmed via the release of promotional material in recent months. Amazon Prime Video is also streaming an English dub for the series, as well as several other alternate language dubs.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 recap

The Dinner Table Detective episode 3 began with Reiko noticing some of the blinds in Satomi’s room had been ripped down and asking her to repeat what she was saying before passing out. Unfortunately, she refused.

Kazamatsuri then realized that Satomi’s room was directly above where the murder weapon was found, suggesting they may have been aiming for her. They decided to reinspect the suspects before hearing the others discuss checking their mother’s will.

They interrogated Maeda again, but didn’t find him suspicious. They then spoke with one of Goro’s friends, who gave him a seemingly solid alibi. That night, Reiko told Kageyama about the case, to which he said they were wrong about the events.

He asserted that Satomi fabricated an alibi for Goro after discovering Kinue’s dead body and dying message. She did so by using a string from her curtains to swing the trophy into the room below through its window.

However, it was revealed that Maeda was the true culprit all along, looking to avenge the misfortune his family suffered due to Kinue buying his father’s barber shop. However, he clarified that he didn’t intend to kill her, but became enraged when she discovered his plans.

Unfortunately, it was revealed she was planning on giving Maeda his family’s barbershop back. The episode ended with him and Kinue’s family all realizing how much she truly cared for them.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 (speculative)

With Kinue’s murder fully solved, The Dinner Table Detective episode 4 will likely open up with a focus on Reiko’s life as the Hosho conglomerate’s heiress. Kageyama and her relationship should receive significant development here as well, giving them a much better rapport for future cases.

It’s also expected that Kazamatsuri will somehow learn of Reiko’s true identity and status here, thus allowing Kageyama to take a more active role in investigations.

A focus on Kazamatsuri’s life outside of his detective work is also likely, if only to provide developmental parity to the focus Reiko and Kageyama receive. While it’s unlikely anything major will be revealed here, this should at least give fans a better insight into why Kazamatsuri is how he is.

The episode should end with the trio being called to a new murder scene, with Kageyama finally being involved in the investigation from its very start.

