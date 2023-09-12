The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga received a recent boost in popularity because of the recent anime adaptation by Studio Gokumi, which has done a very good job in that regard. Wataru Sajo and Aika Natsukawa's funny and misleading love story is a huge selling point for those who are fans of romantic comedies, which is why the manga is now receiving a lot more attention.

The thing about The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga is that the series originally started as a light novel and then was moved into the aforementioned medium, which is why there are only four volumes as of this writing and only started recently in 2021.

Therefore, this is a very good moment to start with the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga.

All the details about The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga

When it comes to The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga and where to read it, there are not a lot of choices available for English-speaking audiences.

The series hasn't received an official translation, so it is going to take fan-made translations to enjoy, although they are not legal, so the second-best choice is going to the website of the publisher, Kadokawa Shoten, and read it in Japanese (if possible) in their Shonen Ace Plus section.

As far as physical copies go, there aren't a lot of channels to buy the manga. That is a shame, but it can also be due to the series not being popular at the moment to branch out to said channels, with Amazon and its lack of copies being a very good example of that.

What to expect

The story relies a lot on a massive misunderstanding, which is the basis of the plot: Wataru Sajo is a high school guy who has been asking Aika Natsukawa out time and time again, only to be rejected endlessly. After going through so much rejection and feeling like someone unworthy of her, he decides that he is not going to pursue her ever again.

However, Aika thinks that Wataru moved away from her because he found her annoying, which is something that makes her show interest in the guy. Thus, the series becomes a romantic comedy where Wataru tries to stay away and Aika wants to get closer, showing both characters starting to exhibit their feelings but rarely fully expressing them.

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga has a very simple yet effective premise but the key lies in that approach. Author Okemaru gives both characters a very clear and marked personality, which helps to create a contrast between the two of them and that plays a big role in the comedic moments of the series, particularly at the beginning.

It's also worth pointing out that the series has a very episodic nature so it makes the manga easy to digest. While is true that both characters enjoy a bit of development as the story progresses, Okemaru structured the story in a way that feels effective and simple to comprehend.

Final thoughts

The Dreaming Boy is a Realist manga is not a masterpiece and is not going to reinvent the wheel, but is a very good example of making a simple yet enjoyable story. There is much to like with a fun plot, two entertaining main characters, and a good use of comedy that stays in people's minds.

