The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 will be released on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. With the latest developments leading to the ultimate finale of the sequel, the eagerness and excitement among fans to learn what comes next is irrepressible.

The penultimate episode has set the stage for yet another enthralling episode that is expected to take the battle to new heights as Shadow is up against an entity that nearly wiped the Oriana Kingdom once. The episode will also show how Mordred can hold his own against someone like Shadow, given he highly underestimated his opponent.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 release date and time for all regions

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 will be first aired on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other respective broadcasting networks in Japan. Here are the release dates and times for the finale across all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Timezones Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 7 am Central time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 9 am Eastern time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 7:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, December 20, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, December 21, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12

Like all the previous installments of the series, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 will be streamed exclusively on Hidive for fans globally. Hidive has included both seasons 1 & 2 in their English subbed and dubbed formats.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other streaming giants have yet to include the isekai goodness in their massive catalogs.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 recap in brief

The episode kicked off with Zeta raiding a secret facility for a unique device that had already been moved from the premises before the Shadow Garden’s arrival. Mistaking the Black Rose artifact to be an actual flower-like object, Cid wished to see it once. However, unbeknownst to him, he was carrying the Ring of Succession, a key that could activate the Black Rose phenomenon.

While strolling around the palace, Cid stumbled upon Reina and Perv sharing a romantic moment. Witnessing this, he conceived a plan to tell Rose the truth about her mother’s betrayal that would act as a catalyst to turn her into a tyrant in his imagination. After switching to his Shadow persona, Cid met Rose and led her outside of Reina’s room to reveal her mother’s true nature.

After witnessing her mother being a turncoat and romantically engaged with her fiance, Rose was utterly traumatized, causing her to faint as she struggled to catch her breath. For dramatic effect, Cid switched back to his actual self, playing piano outside of Rose’s balcony. Before leaving in yet another enigmatic way, he accidentally left behind the Black Rose artifact, which fell out of his back pocket.

Considering it to be some sort of cryptic message, Rose took the ring in her possession. At the wedding ceremony, Perv was terror-struck after discovering that he had lost the ring. When asked if she would take Perv as her husband, Rose declined and revealed the truth about him to the people attending the wedding.

Rose decided to wear the Ring of Succession that her father left behind for his daughter. Eventually, multiple projections of the King of Oriana appeared in which he explained how he was tricked and drugged by Perv. He announced his decision to leave the Kingdom in the safe hands and innocent hands of his daughter, Rose.

Suddenly, after the projection ended, Perv and Reina were beheaded by a mysterious entity in a split second, who turned out to be Mordred, the 9th seated Knight of the Rounds. Using a device that Zeta and her Shadow Garden division were looking for, Morded activated the ring and unleashed the Black Rose portal in the sky above Oriana Kingdom.

The portal unleashed a monster named Archfiend Ragnarok, the grand ruler of the Fourth Realm, who once eliminated hundreds of thousands of Velgatan soldiers in the blink of an eye. With a dramatic entrance, Shadow dissected the monster’s arm, instilling fear and astonishment in Mordred.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 (speculative)

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 will be the endgame of the Black Rose Wedding Incident as the protagonist prepares himself to close the new chapter with his own hands. Shadow’s prowess leaves little doubt about the sequel’s ultimate outcome.

Nevertheless, Mordred holds the position of a ninth seated officer of the Rounds, so there’s potential for him to unveil something unexpected that might pique Shadow’s curiosity.

Besides marking the end of the sequel, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 will also set the stage for the events that come beyond, which will be adapted in Season 3.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 12 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.