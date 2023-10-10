The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2: Exact release time and where to watch

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 will air this Wednesday, October 11, at 10:30 pm JST in Japan, on AT-X and other respective syndications. The episode is titled "Ansoku no Chi" (Japanese: 安息の地), which roughly translates to Resting Place.

The recently revealed preview teaser and stills have sent fans’ excitement soaring as they catch glimpses of the upcoming events that are yet to be unraveled.

In The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2, fans can anticipate Claire and Marie’s encounter with the Blood Queen, Shadow’s confrontation with Juggernaut and Yukime, and the return of a surprising character from the previous season, among other intriguing developments.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 to see the return of Rose

Release dates and timings, where to watch

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, precisely at 7 am PT in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Fans expecting to catch the latest episodes on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and other OTT services will be very disappointed to learn that the streaming platforms have yet to add the first season to their massive anime catalogs.

HIDIVE is the only platform for international fans to stream the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform in both English dub and subbed versions. Fans and newcomers to the series can also binge the first season on HIDIVE exclusively.

Here are the exact release dates and timings for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 7 am, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

British Summer Time - 3 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:30 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 am, on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Brazil Time - 11 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 am, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 5 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2, "Ansoku no Chi" preview

As seen in The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 preview teaser, the Shadow Garden was seen to be present at what appears to be a library inside the Crimson Tower. For Claire and Mary, this would be a startling surprise. Despite sharing similar objectives, the members of the Shadow Garden are known for their self-reliance and have never sought help from outside.

This characteristic of their group leads them to operate independently, often ignoring other factions with similar goals. The preview teaser also revealed the source of reviving the Blood Queen is the Eye of Avarice, the very artifact that helped the Cult of Diablos in season one to hijack Midgar Academy and bring chaos.

The episode also released a few stills, in which one of them announces the return of Rose Oriana, now known as No. 666 of the Shadow Garden. The newly released details on The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 hint at another captivating and engaging installment to look forward to.

