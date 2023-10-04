The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 will be released on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST in Japan. Given the first episode has set up the stage with the enthralling yet most awaited return of Cid Kagenou, the upcoming episode will be resuming the confrontation between the enigmatic Shadow and the two monarchs of the Lawless District.

Following the Goddess’ Trial at Lindwurm, it’s evident to fans that Cid was itching to dive back into his shadowy escapades.

What surprised everyone was how his protagonist complex remained unwavering. Even running out of catchphrases didn’t deter him from borrowing other’s lines to stay in the game. With his hilarious yet thrilling adventures set to continue, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 promises even more excitement than before.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for Daisuke Aizawa's The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 will see the awakening of Elisabeth, the “Blood Queen”

Release date and time, streaming options:

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 will air this Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 7 am PT in the U.S. and other parts of the world. HIDIVE will be streaming all the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform in both English dub and subbed versions.

Below are the release date and timings for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 for all regions with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Time - 7 am, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Central Time - 9 am, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Eastern Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

British Summer Time - 3 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 7:30 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 4 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 12:30 am, on Thursday, October 12, 2023

Philippines Standard Time - 10 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Brazil Time - 11 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 6 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 8 am, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Eastern European Summer Time - 5 pm, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

A brief recap of The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 1

During the meeting with all the Shadow Garden members at his hideout, Cid discovered that the Midgar Kingdom was safe from the Cult of Diablos, and they could shift their focus to the Kingdom of Oriana. However, first, they had to resolve the conspicuous activity in the Lawless District, to which Cid proclaimed that he wanted to take matters into his own hands.

The members of the Shadow Garden seemed a bit bothered by the red moon, which signified something horrific that happened in the past, but Cid remained unfazed.

Elsewhere at the entrance of the Crimson Tower, Quebec and Kinmeki came across the city's watchdog, who was hesitant in letting them pass through, considering they were inferior. After revealing himself as the infamous White Demon, he subdued the duo quickly.

As Claire was assigned to exterminate the vampires lurking in the shadow of Lawless City, she forcibly took her younger brother along with her to give him experience and also to bulk up his resume so he would be selected in the Crimson Order. However, Cid managed to escape her captivity once again.

At night, while casually strolling around the city, Cid ran into a group of people who were beating a lifeless ghoul, which suddenly came with the magical effects of the red moon. A vampire hunter named Mary arrived at the very moment and killed all the ghouls around.

However, what fascinated Cid the most was her catchphrases, which he decided to use after transforming into his Shadow persona. In the blink of an eye, the city was overrun by ghouls going rampant with their hunger for flesh. Elsewhere, Claire was heartbroken by holding onto a corpse whom she presumed to be her brother, but Mary assured her that Cid was alive.

As their goal was to eliminate the Blood Queen, they teamed up and headed towards the Crimson Tower. Meanwhile, Yukime and Juggernaut, the other two monarchs of the Lawless City, engaged in a furious battle, only to be intruded by Shadow, arriving at the scene with his superhero landing.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 (speculative)

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 has yet to reveal the official title, and a preview teaser, which could have given a sneak peek at the upcoming events. With how the events transpired in the grand premiere, it can be expected that Shadow will be leaving his mark upon the Lawless City by battling the two powerful monarchs.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 will pick up from where it left off in the previous installment, resuming the confrontation between the monarchs and Shadow, which will be enthralling as fans expect it to be. The episode will also see how Claire and Mary’s teaming up benefits their goal of defeating the Blood Queen.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 2 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

