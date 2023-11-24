The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 7 am PT worldwide. For the first time in the series' history, an episode pushed the main protagonist in an unfavorable direction by completely excluding him with little to no screen time.

For the most part, Cid indeed deserves a break, given his back-on-forth excursions on being the very eminence in shadow. Surprisingly, the episode also saw the Seven Shades of the Shadow Garden all together after so long.

While working tirelessly to defend the world from the infamous Cult of Diablos, all of them going on a vacation together had been such a relief, even though it inadvertently turned into another mission for them. The absence of Cid Kagenou left a significant impact, making the fandom impatient for his return in The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains major anime and light novel spoilers for The Eminence in Shadow.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 release date and time for all regions

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other syndications. Below are the release dates and times for the episode for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones:

Regions Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, November 29, 2023 7 am Central Time Wednesday, November 29, 2023 9 am Eastern Time Wednesday, November 29, 2023 10 pm Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, November 29, 2023 3 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, November 29, 2023 7:30 pm Central European Time Wednesday, November 29, 2023 4 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, November 30, 2023 12:30 am

Where to watch The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9

Hidive will be streaming The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9, and all the latest installments of the anime exclusively for fans worldwide. The streaming platform has included both seasons 1 & 2 in their English subbed and dub formats.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other streaming options have yet to add the series to their massive anime catalog.

How many episodes are left in The Eminence in Shadow season 2

As announced prior to the sequel’s release, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is slated for a 12-episode run from October 4 to December 20, 2023. Each episode, sticking to its original schedule, is released every Wednesday on Hidive. With episode 9 releasing on November 29, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 will be left with three episodes to conclude the season.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 8: A brief recap

Episode 8 kicked off with Skel and Po visiting Cid’s apartment, but he wasn’t there. They surprisingly found six VIP tickets for Mitsugoshi Hot Springs Land that even a rich or high-ranking official couldn’t get their hands on easily. The duo decided to ask a few of the beautiful girls to tag along from the Mitsugoshi Supermart, but Nu caught them for a brief interrogation.

After discovering that Skel and Po were Cid’s friends, who were sent by him (which they lied about), Nu decided to summon all Seven Shades on a hunch that their master might have sent a cryptic message that they must decode. During the council meeting, they reached the conclusion that Cid might be asking them to investigate the hot springs for a possible encounter with a dragon from an old lore.

During the grand opening of the Mitsugoshi Hot Springs Land, the Seven Shades blended in with the others to avoid creating an uproar. At the location, everyone came to learn that after an Elven Princess was killed, her beloved dragon’s tears gave birth to the hot springs there. Eta eventually managed to piece together the puzzle and made Beta cry to see how the water reacts to an elven’s tears.

Surprisingly, a water dragon emerged from the hot springs, whom the Shadow Garden eventually subdued. The Shades Shades thus reached the conclusion that their master wanted them to free the soul of the dragon imprisoned at the hot springs.

What to expect from The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 (speculative)

With the end of the Major Corporate Alliance Conflict reaching its conclusion in episode 7, it was expected that the latest installment would begin the chapter of the Oriana kingdom, highlighting the “Black Rose” Civil War Wedding Incident. However, episode 8 turned out to be an anime original work by Nexus, which isn’t canon to Daisuke Aizawa’s light novel.

The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 will expectedly see Cid Kagenou’s enthralling return, who has gone on a solo journey for self-discovery. The coming events will likely begin the fourth volume, where Rose Oriana will be playing a major role, and Shadow/Cid will help her prove her innocence to the world as he promised.

Stay tuned for The Eminence in Shadow season 2 episode 9 news, preview, and other updates that are yet to be revealed.

