The Great Cleric episode 12: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 12 is set to be released on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 2:00 am JST. With Luciel seemingly stuck in the labyrinth following the previous episode, fans are curious to see if the season will end with him unable to return to the surface.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 12 right now. What fans do have is officially confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 12 while speculating on what to expect.

The Great Cleric episode 12 set to see Luciel get crafty with finding a way out of the labyrinth

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Great Cleric episode 12 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2:00 am JST on Friday, September 22, 2023. A majority of international regions will see it arrive sometime on Thursday, September 21, 2023, while a select few territories will share the Friday, September 22, 2023, calendar premiere date.

International audiences can stream The Great Cleric episode 12 on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. However, it should be noted that Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the installment available due to its simulcast agreements.

The Great Cleric episode 12 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, September 21

Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 21

British Summer Time: 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 21

Central European Summer Time: 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 21

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 21

Philippine Standard Time: 1:00 am Friday, September 22

Japanese Standard Time: 2:00 am JST, Friday, September 22

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am Friday, September 22

Episode 11 recap

The Great Cleric’s 11th episode began a month after the previous one. Luciel had explored up to the 40th floor of the labyrinth. However, he stopped before the boss battle due to a bad feeling and headed to the Adventurers’ Guild for advice on the undead.

Upon entering, Luciel found Nanaella and Monika present, as well as a beastfolk child. However, before he could ask them why they were there, he was abducted to heal some adventurers.

After this, Luciel was sent to the slums with the beastfolk child, where she showed him many who needed healing. After healing them, he went to dinner with Nanaella and Monika, learning that they had come for vacation before their work got very busy.

Luciel then learned that they had been sending him letters all this time and hadn’t received any of his. He also discovered that the boss of the local Adventurers’ Guild never sent any of his letters.

Luciel returned to Healers’ Guild Headquarters, where he met with Lumina and trained more with her. After getting praised by her, the episode jumped six months in time, when Luciel was ready to enter the 40th-floor boss chamber. After defeating the boss, he found himself unable to return above and instead continued to the 50th-floor boss. The episode ended as he arrived at the door to enter.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Luciel seemingly reaching the end of the labyrinth’s maze, The Great Cleric episode 12 should see some sort of major revelation lurking within the 50th-floor boss room. While it may not be a series-breaking one, it should at least indicate that Luciel is a major step closer to finding and destroying the labyrinth’s core.

The Great Cleric episode 12 should also see Luciel discover some means of transportation out of the labyrinth, especially considering how low he is on food, as stated in the previous episode. If nothing else, he’ll likely at least discover some sort of archaic basecamp or similar structure within the labyrinth to substitute returning to the surface for supplies.

Follow along for more The Great Cleric anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.