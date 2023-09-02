The Great Cleric episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 10 is set to be released on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 2:00 am JST. Following the previous episode’s intense training and exciting 20th-floor victory for Luciel, fans are excited to see exactly how the series progresses next. With a clear condition for the Labyrinth established, it seems that the series’ current long-term story has been established.

There is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 10 at the moment. This is to be expected, with the episode’s information likely being kept under tight wraps so as not to spoil any events. What fans do have, however, is official release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 10 while speculating on what to expect.

Luciel likely to have new Labyrinth-clearing motivation in The Great Cleric episode 10 and beyond

Release date and time, where to watch

The Great Cleric episode 10 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2:00 am JST on Friday, September 8, 2023. A majority of international regions will see it arrive sometime during the day on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Viewers worldwide can stream The Great Cleric episode 10 on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. However, Crunchyroll will have a slight delay in making the episode available due to the nature of their simulcast agreements.

The Great Cleric episode 10 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10:00 am, Thursday, September 7

Eastern Standard Time: 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 7

British Summer Time: 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 7

Central European Summer Time: 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 7

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, September 7

Philippine Standard Time: 1:00 am Friday, September 8

Japanese Standard Time: 2:00 am JST, Friday, September 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am Friday, September 8

Episode 9 recap

The Great Cleric’s ninth episode began with Luciel telling Lumina about his recent adventures in the Labyrinth. This led to her and her Valkyrie Paladin friends criticizing his recklessness.

Luciel then asked for their help in physical training. Afterwards, he explored the 11th floor of the dungeon and received his Magic Sack from Cattleya in exchange for giving the Pope the Wight’s holy items.

Luciel then trained with Lumina and the others. His combat skills were so strong that Lumina treated him as a real opponent. The other Valkyrie Paladins said this was a sign of respect.

Luciel engaged in team training with the group the next day. He then went back to exploring the Labyrinth for several days until he reached the 20th level’s boss room.

Cattleya speculated that it might hold another adventurer who lost their life in the Labyrinth. Luciel spent two days practicing in the level 10 boss room and was later asked to come to dual-wielding training by Elizabeth, one of Lumina’s subordinates.

The episode ended with Luciel clearing the 20th floor’s boss room, once again being congratulated by the Pope and learning that the Labyrinth can be destroyed by reaching its core.

What to expect (speculative)

With a clear condition for the Labyrinth established, The Great Cleric episode 10 will likely see Luciel more motivated than ever to continue clearing the Labyrinth. Fans can expect to see him make significant progress in the final episodes of the series’ first season, likely to set up a second season focused entirely on reaching the Labyrinth’s core.

The Great Cleric episode 10 may also begin suggesting that the Pope is hiding something regarding the Labyrinth’s creation and exactly what it is. With Luciel already recognizing that the Pope implied herself to be over 500 years old, there are surely other unknown aspects of her personality and motivations that will soon be revealed.

