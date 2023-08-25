The Great Cleric episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Great Cleric episode 9 is set to release on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 2 am JST. Following the unfortunate delay of episode 7 from last week to this week, fans were excited to receive both episodes 7 and 8 at once. Plenty was set up within these two episodes for Luciel’s future and that of the series overall.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Great Cleric episode 9 as of this article’s writing. This is to be expected, given that the episode's information in all aspects is likely being kept under wraps in order to avoid spoiling any events for first-time viewers.

Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain constant throughout the week. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Great Cleric episode 9, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Great Cleric episode 9 set to see Luciel continue to be the rising star of Healer’s Guild Headquarters

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

The Great Cleric episode 9 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 2 am JST on Friday, September 1, 2023. A majority of international regions will see the episode release sometime during the day on Thursday, August 31, 2023, instead, while a select few territories will share the Friday, September 1 calendar premiere date. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, the streaming platform will have a slight delay in making the episode available given the nature of their simulcast agreements. Nevertheless, Crunchyroll is still the best way for international fans to legally watch the series.

The Great Cleric episode 9 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 10 am, Thursday, August 31

Eastern Standard Time: 1 pm, Thursday, August 31

British Summer Time: 6 pm, Thursday, August 31

Central European Summer Time: 7 pm, Thursday, August 31

Indian Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Thursday, August 31

Philippine Standard Time: 1 am Friday, September 1

Japanese Standard Time: 2 am JST, Friday, September 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am Friday, September 1

Episode 8 recap

The Great Cleric’s eighth episode begins with Luciel and Jord reuniting in the Labyrinth after Luciel was lost for half a day. The two then exit the Labyrinth, and head to a shop where Luciel can buy various pieces of equipment. He then meets Cattleya, who runs the shop. Luciel decides to buy a shield and spear since, unlike other healers, he’s able to cast spells while wielding a weapon.

He then celebrates a successful first day on the job while fantasizing about buying the one-million-point spell tome. Granhart explains to Luciel when he’ll get paid, how to check his pay, and where he can borrow equipment. Granhart also gives Luciel a clerical robe outfit as well as a lecture on its significance. Luciel then returns to the Labyrinth each of the next few days, continuing to explore and rack up points until discovering a "boss room."

The next day, Luciel returns and enters the boss's room, where he finds a massive group of monsters. However, his magic is blocked in the room, forcing him to fight with his sword. An actual boss then appears, which he defeats. The episode ends with Luciel meeting the Pope and being praised for his work, as well as exchanging the high-level items he received for an upgraded magic bag that can hold a room’s worth of items.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Luciel’s reputation clearly growing at Healer’s Guild Headquarters, The Great Cleric episode 9 will likely see him continue to receive praise and acclaim from his colleagues. This is somewhat unsurprising, as he’s clearly made a good enough first impression to negotiate with the Pope and shock his peers with his results.

Likewise, The Great Cleric episode 9 may introduce some antagonistic forces for Luciel at the Headquarters, likely in the form of jealous colleagues who covet his status and success. While these forces may be introduced in the next episode, they’re unlikely to actually do anything to Luciel until episode 10.

Follow along for more The Great Cleric anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.