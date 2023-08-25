The Great Cleric manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

After being adapted into an anime, The Great Cleric, another Isekai, captured the attention of otaku around the world. This Japanese light novel series, written by Broccoli Lion, introduces readers to an engaging story that debuted on the novel website Shsetsuka ni Naro in 2015.

The narrative gains a visual life of its own after being published in print by Micro Magazine and featuring the talents of illustrator Sime. The manga version, illustrated by the gifted Hiiro Akikaze, found a home on the Niconico-based web manga platform Suiybi no Sirius.

The protagonist of the narrative dies on Earth in a gunfire incident, and then he is reincarnated in a fantasy world as a young healer named Lucile. The adapted manga series is another Isekai genre with yet another original twist. The show follows the exploits of Lucile and the people he encounters along the way.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for The Great Cleric manga and the character fates mentioned therein.

Where to read The Great Cleric manga

Expand Tweet

Through services like Manganelo, fans can effortlessly experience the immersive world of The Great Cleric manga online. These websites provide free access to every chapter of The Great Cleric. Fans who would rather possess a real copy, however, may do so from reputable merchants like Amazon, Kodansha, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

The series' 12 distinct chapters have been compiled into 12 Tankōbon volumes as of July 2023.

The last chapter of The Great Cleric manga was published in English on July 7, 2023. The publication date of the subsequent chapter is still unknown.

What to expect from The Great Cleric manga

Expand Tweet

Hiiro Akikaze created the illustrations for a manga adaptation. On January 27, 2017, it started serialization on Kodansha's Suiybi no Sirius manga service from Niconico. The series has been licensed for English publication, Vertical announced at Anime Expo 2019. Later, on October 7, 2022, a television anime series was revealed.

The manga is an Isekai classic with a simple twist. One lovely day, the Chief God of Galdardia and the God of Destiny on Earth made a wager. The God of Destiny was defeated and decided to sacrifice 10 average souls. The Chief God of Galdardia gave new vessels to those 10 souls. One of those average individuals, a salaryman named Luciel, battled against his impending death.

In his former incarnation, Luciel, a young healer, worked as an office worker in Japan. Unfortunately, he was killed in a shooting incident. He was given the opportunity to select his talents upon rebirth, like the character selection system of an MMORPG game. As a result, he attained the ability of holy magic required for good fortune and being a healer.

When he first arrived in the fantasy world, many thought he was illiterate since he was ignorant of the basic facts of the alternate reality. Nevertheless, he underwent demanding training that made others leery of him before officially signing up as a healer at the Healer's Guild.

Even after relocating to the Adventurer's Guild, where he was mentored by the seasoned adventurer Brod, Luciel was committed to helping others. He practiced exercises that even skilled adventurers would be reluctant to do, like racing through the streets and consuming a lot of foo chow, under the guidance of Brod.

As he advances in the clergy, Luciel makes allies and foes alike by using his abilities to aid those in need and repair the church's reputation, which has been marred by the greed and corruption of many of its members.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.